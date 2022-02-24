Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Get out with the kids and enjoy our top five family friendly events on the East End this week, February 25-28, 2022, as well as some must-visit venues in the Hamptons and North Fork.

Top 5 Family Events To Check Out This Week

Winter Break UNO Game Tournament Day

Friday, February 25, 12-2 p.m.

Kiddos and teens can flip on over to the game room at the John Jermain Memorial Library, where the best competitors will win prizes. Masks are required and children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

STEAM: Thermochromic Slime

Saturday, February 26, 12-1 p.m.

Your little scientist in grades K–3 will learn about how and why slime changes color with a little ice or heat. Advanced registration is required.

92 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton. 631-655-4586, projectmost.org/workshops-events

Wind Power

Saturday, February 26, 1-2 p.m.

Little explorers in grades 4–6 can join the Long Island Exploratorium at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church to build a vehicle with a sail that can be propelled by the wind. Get tickets ahead of time online.

18 James Lane, East Hampton. 631-331-3277, eventbrite.com/e/wind-power-tickets-197968437927

Hot Chocolate Mug Craft

Sunday, February 27, 6-6:30 p.m.

Get toasty this winter with the Westhampton Free Library. Kiddos in grades 4–12 can register ahead of time to pick up a kit and get a YouTube link so they can enjoy their steamy mugs at home.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Unicorn Party

Monday, February 28, 10-10:50 a.m.

Hop on over to the Amagansett Library for unicorn stories, a sparkly unicorn craft project and a favor to take home. The fancy soirée is for little unicorns ages 4–7 and advanced registration through email is required.

215 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3810, [email protected], amagansettlibrary.org

Family Fun Activities on the East End

Buckskill Winter Club

Strap on your skates and glide on over to Buckskill, where there is public skating, rentals and skate sharpening available. Keep an eye out for special discounts for seniors and children.

178 Buckskill Road, East Hampton. 631-324-2243, buckskillwinterclub.com

Children’s Museum of the East End

Learn about ships, windmills and creating your own farm at this favorite East End children’s destination. Mini golf is free with admission! This season, however, you’ll need to call ahead of time to make a reservation.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

Erik’s Breakfast And Lunch

Coffee, soup and a hot meal are all wonderful treats while you’re driving through the North Fork with a family. Kiddos can also enjoy classic breakfast options like French toast, pancakes and Belgian waffles.

43715 Country Road 48, Southold. 631-765-6264, eriksinsouthold.info

Long Island Aquarium

Don’t miss this season’s fantastic indoor exhibits that include an Amazon rainforest, birds and coral reefs. You can purchase tickets ahead of time online. There’s special pricing for children and seniors.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Mitchell Park

Bring your little gliders over to Mitchell Park, where they can enjoy an ice skating rink and antique carousel. Public skate sessions are Monday through Friday from 3–5 p.m. and on the weekends from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. The ice-skating rink’s availability is weather-dependent. While you’re there, check out the Greenport Carousel, which is open from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays in the winter.

236 Third Street, Greenport. 631-477-2200, villageofgreenport.org

Nick & Toni’s

If you’re looking for a great night out with the kiddos, enjoy the plentiful, family-style feasts at Nick & Toni’s, an East Hampton favorite. Guests rave about the attentive service and fresh ingredients.

136 North Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com

North Fork Doughnut Company

Roll your family over to this North Fork favorite for delicious doughnuts made fresh every day. Get your fingers on delicious seasonal flavors like churro, cinnamon sugar and black raspberry jelly.

100 Love Lane, Mattituck. 631-298-7941, nofodoco.com

South Fork Natural History Museum

If your little ones love to explore, head on over to the South Fork Natural History Museum, where they can enjoy the natural habitat exhibits, floor-to-ceiling photo murals and even a Marine Touch Tank. The museum is open most days between 10 a.m.–4 p.m., but you’ll need to call ahead as it is sometimes closed for field trips.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Sundays on the Bay

Enjoy delicious dining inside or out with your brood after a day of winter fun on the East End. Parents can enjoy seafood, steaks and local craft beers, while tots can dine on a children’s menu that includes items like fried flounder and mini

burgers.

369 Dune Road, Hampton Bays. 631-728-2611, sundaysonthebayrestaurant.com

The Wharf Shop

Parents and young folks who can’t get enough of that vintage toy shop feel will relish in a trip to this Sag Harbor favorite. Collections of crafts, stuffed animals and mini dollhouses make this a must-see for collectors or those looking for a great gift.

69A Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0420, wharfshop.com

