East Hampton Manslaughter Suspect Free on Bail

The suspect accused of killing his boss in East Hampton earlier this month was released February 18 on $150,000 cash bail after a Suffolk County judge lowered the amount required.

Following a grand jury indictment of Marc Dern on a charge of first-degree manslaughter, he pleaded not guilty before Judge John B. Collins, who lowered the suspect’s bail amount. The34-year-old man posted bail and was released from Suffolk jail in Riverhead later the same day, according to the county sheriff’s office.

Prosecutors said Dern, an assistant caddy at the tony Maidstone Golf Club, killed 45-year-old Kevin Somers, the club’s caddy master, when Dern allegedly put Somers in a headlock during a fight at Dern’s home on February 5. A Southampton Town Court justice initially set Dern’s bail at $500,000 cash, $1 million bond, or $2 million partially secured bond after an East Hampton Town Court justice recused himself.

Dern is due back in Suffolk court on April 14. He faces up to 25 years in prison, if convicted.