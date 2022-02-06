The Scoop

Cops Probe Death of Amagansett Man Following Altercation

East Hampton Town Police Department.
East Hampton Town Police Department. Photo credit: Brendan J. O'Reilly

A 45-year-old Amagansett man died following an altercation in an East Hampton home on Saturday night, Suffolk County police said.

East Hampton Town Police officers responded to 911 call reporting the altercation between Marc Dern and Kevin Somers at Dern’s home on Lincoln Avenue at 10:40 p.m., police said.

Somers was taken to Southampton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Dern, 35, was not injured, police said.

Suffolk County police Homicide Squad detectives are continuing the investigation with East Hampton Town Police.

An autopsy will be performed by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office.

