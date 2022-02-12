Food Seen: Valentine’s Dates, Super Bowl BBQ & More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Eat like a Hamptons king for Super Bowl, Valentine’s dining, Bridgehampton Inn and Loaves and Fishes return and more tasty bites from the East End Food “Seen.”

MTK Lobster House on Main Street in Sag Harbor has announced they will reopen their Sag Harbor location for the 2022 season on Friday, February 11. The restaurant will celebrate their re-opening with a special Valentine’s Day prix fixe menu that will be available from Friday, February 11 through Monday, February 14. Cost for the prix fixe is $45 per person and includes choice of an appetizer, entrée and glass of selected wine or warm chocolate cake with vanilla ice cream. Tax and gratuity are not included. Look for items such as lobster bisque or oysters Rockefeller; among entrée choices, try pan roasted cod, shrimp linguine or a cold or warm lobster roll with French fries. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling the restaurant directly at 631-808-3639. The restaurant will be open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. The Montauk location will open in March. James Carpenter is the talented chef.

Nick & Toni’s will offer a special prix fixe menu for Valentine’s Day on Monday, February 14 of three courses for $100 per person. Look for an amuse to start the evening and then such antipasti selections as Maine lobster bisque, grilled Montauk Pearl oyster or local fluke crudo. Entrée options include free range chicken, bigeye tuna, Wagyu strip steak, oven-roasted lamb chops and seared jumbo prawns. Desserts include ricotta and blood orange cake, mascarpone gelato and pistachio budino among other selections. Reservations are suggested and may be made online at nickandtonis.com or by calling 631-324-3550.

With Super Bowl Sunday upon us, check out the barbecue offerings at TownLine BBQ, especially if you’re expecting a crowd. Look for pulled pork sandwich kits that come with pork, bread or buns, coleslaw, pickles, baked beans and chips and serve four to eight people. Other options include nachos with pulled pork, chicken — or their veggie nachos made with jack fruit. The Sagaponack restaurant will be open from noon to 10 p.m. Call 631-537-BBQ1 for orders.

For a fun “Galentine’s” happy hour or light-hearted date in the heart of Bridgehampton, visit Elaia Estiatorio for their daily $1 oyster happy hour of locally sourced, fresh oysters. Also, you should already know that the Bridgehampton Inn on Main Street and Loaves and Fishes in Sagaponack have reopened after their winter break.

This Valentine’s Day weekend, the cozy Highway Restaurant & Bar is offering Asian specials for date night from February 10 to 13, alongside an Asian takeout package for those looking to enjoy a cozy night in. For $180 per takeaway package, which serves two people, guests can enjoy crispy duck, chicken and cabbage dumplings, papaya and crab salad, spicy tuna tartare, peanut noodles, Thai chicken stir fry and bok choy.

Did You Know: You can get Duryea’s famous lobster cobb salad at Lulu Kitchen in Sag Harbor in the off-season!

Bits & Bites: We wish Joe Gonzalez, the longtime barkeep at Rowdy Hall, best of luck in his new endeavors. The man ruled the “copper beacon” since Rowdy opened in 1996!

Fun Food Fact: Sunday, February 13 is National Italian Food Day!

Food Quote: “One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well.” ~Virginia Woolf

Got a restaurant news item or tip? Email us at [email protected]!