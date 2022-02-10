What to Do in the Hamptons This Week: February 11–14, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Make the most of the Hamptons this week and enjoy exciting events and activities, live shows, art exhibitions and more, February 11–14, 2022.

LIVE SHOWS

Shine Thru Parade and Winter Soirée

Friday, February 11, 4–5 p.m.

Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night extravaganza for those with special needs ages 14 and older. This year’s celebration is an outdoor drive-thru experience featuring a photo booth, tasty treats and a variety of performers. It’s followed directly by the Winter Soirée at The Muses, which is an evening of dancing, music and dinner.

111 St. Andrew’s Road, Southampton. 631-283-6168, [email protected], timtebowfoundation.org/ministries/night-to-shine

Live Music Featuring Christiaan Padavan at Cowfish

Friday, February 11, 6–9 p.m.

Grab your sweetheart and splash on over to Cowfish, where the view is lovely and the cuisine is delightful. This week, enjoy live music by Christiaan Padavan, a singer-songwriter, Hampton Bays resident and former contestant on American Idol.

258 Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com

FUN ACTIVITIES

Montauk Point Electric Bike Tour

Saturday, February 12, 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Speed on over to the Montauk LIRR Station to get fitted for your Gazelle Ultimate C380 eBike. Next, you’ll pedal to the high-elevation Fort Hill Overlook, taking in breathtaking views of Montauk, Gardiner’s Island and the Atlantic Ocean. Your tour will then take you to Camp Hero State Park and the Montauk Lighthouse before you return to your starting point.

1 Fort Pond Road, Montauk. electricbikesagogo.com

Quogue Refuge Walk

Saturday, February 12, 10 a.m.

View everything from lowland pines to dwarf pines on this special hike. The land is flat and appropriate for beginner or intermediate hikers. Rain or snow will cancel.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-567-9484, ligreenbelt.org

Heart Opening Through Backbends With Sheryl

Sunday, February 13, 1–3 p.m.

Join the Mandala Yoga Center for Healing Arts for a different kind of Valentine’s Day treat. You’ll work on both fundamental and complex backbends, sometimes using props like bolsters, blocks and chairs. A livestream option is also available. This class is for those who have been practicing yoga for at least one year.

10 Amagansett Square Drive, Amagansett. 631-267-6144, mandalayoga.com

Montauk State Park Seal Hike

Sunday, February 13, 1–3 p.m.

Bring your binoculars for this special event, where you will hike around 3 miles, viewing plenty of birds and marine life. Tickets are $4 and you can register ahead of time. Be sure to dress appropriately for outdoor trekking!

2000 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. parks.ny.gov/parks/61

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Monday Yoga With Michelle Beebee

Monday, February 14, 10:15–11:15 a.m.

Yoga can help you to lose weight, gain flexibility and generally feel fabulous. Register in advance for this Zoom session with the Rogers Memorial Library and a Zoom code and password will be emailed to you before the event.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Pictures in Pictures: Selections From the Permanent Collection

On view through February 27

This curated exhibition at the Parrish Art Museum features works from the Permanent Collection that include secondary images of other paintings. They may be the artist’s own works, creations by contemporaries or reproductions of historical art. All visitors ages 18 and over must show proof of vaccination.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Dream Horizons: An AAEH Members Virtual Art Exhibition

On view through February 28

Don’t miss this virtual event hosted by the Artists Alliance of East Hampton from the comfort of your home. The works explore the magic of watercolor, tempera and oils. The online format allows you to view several works from each artist you take an interest in.

1108 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton. 631-324-2225, artistsalliance-easthampton-virtual.org/the-artists

Indigenous Art Now

On view through April 9

Enjoy this multimedia exhibition presented by the Southampton Arts Center that explores Shinnecock artists together with Indigenous creatives from a wide array of sovereign nations. The works explore native issues that include triumphs and struggles.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.