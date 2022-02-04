HarborFrost 2022 Schedule: Plan Your Saturday in Sag Harbor

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Use this handy schedule to plan your day, and night, enjoying HarborFrost 2022 in Sag Harbor on Saturday, February 5. Note: Official HarborFrost events have been italicized, with non-italicized events being other Sag Harbor happenings taking place around the same time as the festival that may be worth checking out.

Also note, dining is not part of this year’s all-outdoor festival, but we have plenty of Sag Harbor restaurant suggestions.

HarborFrost 2022 Schedule

11:30 a.m. (Feb. 5 & 6) My Neighbor Totoro Screening @ Sag Harbor Cinema: From the legendary Studio Ghibli, creators of Spirited Away and Ponyo, and Academy Award-winning director Hayao Miyazaki, comes a classic tale of magic and adventure for the whole family.

1–3 p.m. ZIMA! @ Sag Harbor Village: A theatrical scavenger hunt from the Neo-Political Cowgirls celebrating the poetic nature of the season of cold and darkness. Meet with your group at the Civil War Memorial on the corner of Main and Madison streets for a thrilling 45-minute immersive experience. Start times are 1 p.m., 1:15 p.m. and 1:30 pm. It’s presented by Bay Street Theater and Hampton Delivery Services. $20 suggested donation per group.

2:30 p.m. Ice Carving Spectacular @ Steinbeck Park: Ice Melodies returns to HarborFrost to carve beautiful ice sculptures in Steinbeck Park. In addition, look for smaller ice sculptures throughout the business district!

4 p.m. Winter Dance Party with DJ Twilo @ Steinbeck Park: Dance away the winter blues with a safe and fun outdoor dance party. Music provided by DJ Twilo. Presented by the Sag Harbor American Music Festival.

5:15 p.m. Fire Dancers @ Windmill Beach: As the sun begins to set, Keith Leaf and The Fiery Sensations will perform their sizzling and electrifying show at Windmill Beach near Long Wharf.

5:45 p.m. World-Famous Fireworks by Grucci @ Long Wharf: The world-renowned pyrotechnic artists are back in Sag Harbor this year to light up the sky with their extravagant and unique ﬁreworks display over the harbor.

8 p.m. All-Star Comedy @ Bay Street Theater: New York comedian Joseph Vecsey’s popular All-Star Comedy returns with a brand new season. The kickoff show features comedians Ken Krantz, Dante Nero and Dino Vigo. Tickets are $35.