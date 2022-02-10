NSPC Brain & Spine Surgery Mobile Service Debuts

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

NSPC Brain & Spine Surgery debuted a mobile office service on January 6, when nearly a dozen Town of Islip employees were examined by two NSPC neurosurgeons during a daylong visit to Islip Town Hall.

According to William Sonstein, M.D., president of NSPC Brain & Spine Surgery, the new service was created to make it easier for people with an acute or chronic spine condition to be examined by an experienced neurosurgeon. Housed in a customized 26-foot van, the NSPC mobile office is equipped to visit worksites, public offices and other locations anywhere in Nassau and Suffolk counties as well as Queens.

“The launch of NSPC Mobile was driven, in part,” notes Dr. Sonstein, “to accommodate patients who might be reluctant to visit a medical office because of COVID-19 concerns.” In addition, he points out, many patients delay seeing a physician because they believe “they don’t have the time for an appointment.”

Founded in Freeport in 1958, NSPC Brain & Spine Surgery has grown to seven offices on Long Island with two neurosurgeons who are experts in bloodless spine and brain surgery, including endoscopic spine surgery, laser spine surgery, ultrasonic spine surgery, radiosurgery, endoscopic brain surgery and other advanced, minimally invasive techniques. These advanced procedures are used to treat herniated disc, spinal stenosis, chronic back pain, brain tumors, brain aneurysms, trigeminal neuralgia and other conditions.

“I’ve been in practice for over 20 years,” observes Dr. Sonstein, “and the reason many patients do not consult with me sooner is the difficulty associated with taking time off from their job or finding time in their personal schedule to make an appointment. Bringing a doctor to the workplace changes everything.”

According to Dr. Sonstein, “The NSPC Mobile office provides patients with a convenient alternative to a conventional office because it will be available during the business day. Best of all, this new service may allow us to quickly determine if a more thorough exam is needed at an NSPC medical office or if a referral to another specialist is appropriate.” An NSPC telemedicine follow-up appointment option is available, too.

To schedule an appointment for an NSPC Mobile visit, call 516-255-9031 or visit nspc.com/nspc-mobile