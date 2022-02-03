Second Suspect Arrested in Southampton Christmas Murder

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A second suspect has been arrested for his alleged role in shooting a 53-year-old man to death in the victim’s Southampton home on Christmas morning, Suffolk County police said.

Homicide Squad detectives charged Dangelo Soto, 21, of Brentwood, with second-degree murder and first-degree burglary in the death of Steven Byrnes. He will be arraigned Thursday at Suffolk County court in Riverhead.

Another suspect, Dominick Parisi, 57, of Hampton Bays, was arrested last month and charged with second-degree murder in the case. Parisi previously served a prison term for a first-degree manslaughter conviction and was paroled in 2012.

Southampton Town Police officers had responded to a 911 call reporting a home invasion on Roses Grove Road, where they found a resident of the home had been shot at 8:45 a.m. December 25, police had said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. Both suspects face up to 25 years in prison, if convicted.