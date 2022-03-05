Top 5 East End Kids Activities This Week: March 19–22, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Kids will have a blast and learn something at our top five family friendly East End events this week, March 19–22, 2022 — and don’t miss this list of 10 reliable go-to venues in the Hamptons and North Fork.

Top 5 Family Events to Check Out This Week

STEAM: Shaving Cream Swirl

Saturday, March 19, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Your 3 or 4 year old can head on over to Project Most, where they will learn to swirl liquid watercolors in bowls heaped with fluffy shaving cream to experiment with color mixing. Advanced registration is required.

92 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton. 631-604-2777, projectmost.org

Young Birder’s Club

Sunday, March 20, 10 a.m.

Your little birders ages 8–18 will get outdoors and make new friends with this special program a the South Fork Natural History Museum. They will learn about a wide variety of species in local areas. The program is free but advanced registration is required.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Bubble Wrap Flower Art

Sunday, March 20, 11 a.m.

If your mini artist in grades 4–12 loves bubble wrap and art, give them a chance to combine their interests at the Westhampton Free Library. The program will be held virtually, but registration is required for the video link and flower kit.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

The Color Green Storytime

Sunday, March 20, 11 a.m.

Join the John Jermain Library to celebrate the Emerald Isle and all things St. Patrick. You’ll talk about every shade of green there is, including lime, kelly and neon. No registration is required.

201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Babies Boogie and Toddlers Tango

Tuesday, March 22, 10:15-11 a.m.

Boogie on over to the Rogers Memorial Library, where little ones ages 3 months to 5 years can clap, stomp and wiggle to the beat while improving fine motor skills and learning music appreciation skills.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

The All-Star

Beyond your typical bowling experience, The All-Star offers options like Hyperbowling, which is an impressive blend of electronics, lights and sensors that will take your kiddos’ games to the next level. There’s also an All-American grill with burgers, pizzas and drinks for all.

96 Main Road, Riverhead. 631-998-4234, theallstargrill.com

Boom! Burger

You can’t go wrong with the wide array of clever appetizers, dipping sauces and burger options at this Hamptons favorite. Nutella sandwiches, fried PB&J and deep-fried pop tarts are also part of the tasty fun.

85 Montauk Highway, Westhampton Beach. 631-998-4663, boomburgerwhb.com

The Clubhouse

Kids can enjoy some serious entertainment at this East Hampton hot spot. Play classic arcade games like pinball and claw, as well as bowling lanes. And while you’re there, chow down on some delicious burgers, apps and rustic pizzas.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Estia’s Little Kitchen

Little ones who love a tasty breakfast will enjoy the morning scene here. They will eat up favorites like chocolate chip pancakes and eggs while adults enjoy more interesting options like breakfast tacos. And your kiddos can run around the garden while they’re waiting to be seated.

1615 Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor. 631-725-1020, estias.com

Long Island Aquarium

Bring your little guppies over to the Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead, where they can explore an Amazon Rainforest, birds, bugs, butterflies and coral reefs. Discounts are available for seniors and kiddos.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Main Road Biscuit Co.

Kiddos who love a good pancake won’t want to miss this East End favorite. Seasonal pancakes are made from scratch and served with delicious homemade items like buttermilk biscuits, jam and smoothies.

1601 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-779-3463, mainroadbiscuitco.com

Mattitaco

Little ones who love Mexican will have a fiesta at this North Fork favorite. The menu includes a number of kid-friendly options including tacos, quesadillas and pizzas. Parents can enjoy pitchers of margaritas and sangria.

10560 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-7826, mattitaco.com

Stevenson’s Toys And Games

Enjoy a unique selection of toys, electronics and games at this East Hampton favorite. Free gift wrap is also available!

66 Newton Lane, Suite C, East Hampton. 631-527-7772, stevensonstoys.com

Southampton Ice Skating Rink

Brrr-ing your little athletes over to the Southampton Ice Skating rink for some serious late winter fun. Check out the website for public skate sessions and reserve your spot ahead of time. The cost is $15 for adults and $12 for kiddos during the week and $20 for everyone on the weekends. You can also rent your own hockey or figure skates for $5.

668 Country Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, southamptonicerink.com

Uncle Joe’s Pizza

After a day of invigorating Hampton’s exploring, head on over to Uncle Joe’s Pizza, where you and your little ones can enjoy a wide variety of gourmet pizza, pasta and chicken dishes.

42 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-728-1234, unclejoeshb.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.