East Hampton Man Admits to Kidnapping, Robbing Woman

An East Hampton man has admitted to kidnapping a woman he did not know, robbing her and fleeing to Massachusetts last year.

Jay Rowe pleaded guilty Friday in Suffolk County court to first-degree robbery, second-degree kidnapping and fourth-degree grand larceny. The plea deal includes an agreement to forfeit the $3,045 that Rowe stole and police recovered.

“This defendant stalked and preyed upon the victim here and brazenly took by force what did not belong to him,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said. “His actions demand extensive prison time.”

Prosecutors said the 48-year-old man followed the victim around after she went to a bank in East Hampton, withdrew several thousand dollars and got into her vehicle on March 8, 2021. He then forced her to a remote location where he demanded her money at gunpoint and fled the scene, authorities said. His DNA was found on the victim’s glove box, according to investigators.

Rowe faces up to 9 1/2 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision when he is sentenced May 19 by Judge Richard Ambro. His attorney was not immediately available for comment.