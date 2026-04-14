Backstory: The History of Bobby Van's in Bridgehampton

Some of the world’s greatest abstract expressionist painters, such as Willem de Kooning and Jackson Pollock moved from Greenwich Village to the Hamptons in the 1940s and 1950s. They sought peace and quiet and also the camaradie of those here they knew from the city.

A short time later, a similar migration took place among the literary giants – Pulitzer Prize winners and New York Times bestsellers.They too sought camaradie when they were not working.

The place the writers chose was Bobby Van’s restaurant, a bar and restaurant on the north side of the Montauk Highway in Bridgehampton where a Vietnam War Veteran named Bobby Van had bought a place and put his name out front in 1969. Unassuming and soft spoken, he entertained the regulars by playing the piano.

The regulars included James Jones, Peter Matthiessen George Plimpton, Irwin Shaw, Peter Maas, Truman Capote, Willie Morris, William Styron, Wilfrid Sheed, Truman Capote, Charles Adams, John Knowles and, sometimes Kurt Vonnegut. They’d drink, argue, smoke, laugh, flirt. Bobby Van played. On the wall leading off to the bathrooms was a floor to ceiling map of the world. If the conversation was about a port city in India, one could go over to it and point it out.

Having earned a degree as an English major in college and having subsequently started Dan’s Papers, I was drawn to Bobby Van’s sometimes just to watch these literary giants, half a generation senior to me, interact. From their perspective, I was just an awestruck kid and a fly on the wall. Of no consequence.

I’d usually sit at the bar, or with a friend in a booth. Once I got thrown out of the bar. I’d taken no more than two steps inside the front door when Bobby saw me, walked over, pointed to the door and said “You! Out!” I learned later that he had been taken in by one of the hoaxes I’d published and believed it true. The regulars laughed at him when he told them my news. So said Bobby’s wife Marina two days later. But through her good graces I got forgiven two weeks later. I thought it a badge of honor.

Bobby Van’s as this sort of clubhouse, lasted for 10 years. And then, Bobby Van decided to move the location. His lease was up. The landlord wanted too much money. But directly across the street, there was a new, larger building being built with a big restaurant space larger than the one he was currently in. He decided to make the move. Many of his regulars objected. It would not be the same. But he moved anyway. It was brighter, newer, and much more attractive.

Bobby Van got into financial trouble because the literary crowd wasn’t crazy about the move. In 1986, he sold the business. But because the new Bobby Van’s was very successful as an excellent steakhouse for businessmen, tourists, local politicians and city folks, it thrived and grew more successful to this day, it’s reputation as a literary hangout now just a revered part of its legendary history.

Today there are 10 Bobby Van’s Steakhouses, seven in New York City, two in Washington, D. C. and the one here.

As for its old spot, that too has continued on as a restaurant. Over the past 40 years, it’s had several name changes and several cuisine changes. For more than 20 years it was an Italian restaurant known as World Pie. It’s most recent incarnation is Dopo Il Ponte. And I do believe that the floor to ceiling world map has survived with it.

Have a East End real estate story? Want to share? Text us at 516-527-3566. We’ll call you back, and then write it up for this weekly column. –Dan