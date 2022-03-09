Ex-Greenport Official Pleads Guilty to Child Porn

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A 73-year-old former Village of Greenport official has admitted to downloading child porn on computers in his home.

David Corwin pleaded guilty Monday at Central Islip federal court to receiving child pornography. He will remain free on bail until U.S. District Court Judge Joanna Seybert is scheduled to sentence him on September 7.

A Suffolk County police detective assigned to the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force determined that a computer with an IP address registered to Corwin had logged onto a website that hosts child porn, according to court documents.

When an FBI agent knocked on his door last year, he allowed the investigator to view the computers, which had on them multiple videos of adults engaging in sex acts with children, authorities alleged in the court documents.

Prosecutors have said that when investigators executed a search warrant at the suspect’s Main Street home, they found computers containing “large amounts” of pornography.

Corwin faces up to 10 years in federal prison and will be required to register as a sex offender. At the time of his arrest, Corwin was a member of the Greenport village zoning board of appeals.