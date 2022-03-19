Food Seen: Greenport Dining, MTK Lobster House & More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Fantastic dining abounds in the Village of Greenport, restaurants return for spring and summer, MTK Lobster House prix fixe and more news bites from the East End “Food Seen.”

Greenport, the quaint North Fork fishing village, is strikingly beautiful this time of year. There are untold country roads to walk or bike along, and any direction you turn, there are wonderful water views to absorb. The restaurant scene is thriving as well.

Claudio’s, which until 2018 held the distinction of being the country’s oldest same-family owned restaurant, offers a vibrant and friendly environment. It’s one of the best spots for North Fork oysters and lobster.

A few steps away on Main Street sits Lucharitos Taqueria & Tequila Bar. There are over 50 kinds of the namesake drink, and fresh fruit is juiced and pureed daily for their delicious specialty margaritas. The cold Mexican beers and local craft brews pair nicely with the pollo (chicken) tacos.

The year 1943 was momentous for several reason. The Allies were turning the tide in World War II, the film Casablanca was released, and the Yankees won the World Series (without Joe DiMaggio who was fighting overseas). And also, 1943 Pizza Bar claims that “pizza as it is known today across the United States was truly born” in 1943. New Haven-style pizzas can be enjoyed, as can other terrific Italian bites.

On warmer days (or frankly on any day) head on over to Greenport Creamery for 20 varieties of ice cream, sherbet and frozen yogurt. Their vintage signage and 1950s ice cream parlor look create a fun atmosphere, and many of the flavors are locally-sourced using natural ingredients, such as strawberry and blueberry.

Greenport is also home to one of the only Swiss-Italian restaurants on Long Island: Alpina. The ambitious menu features dishes like quail, clam orecchiette and veal schnitzel. Alpina’s wine bar also boasts the largest Swiss selection of wines in the entire United States.

And if you want to travel to Paris, dine at Aldo’s. Single-origin organic coffees and blends are roasted every day in the shop. Aldo’s is also famous for its gratifying biscotti almond biscuits.

Now onto the South Fork…

MTK Lobster House on Main Street in Sag Harbor serves a prix fixe menu from 5–9 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. The $45 three-course menu offers lobster bisque, oysters Rockefeller or dumplings as an appetizer; chicken Milanese, shrimp linguine, pan-roasted cod or a cold or warm lobster roll as an entree. Choose from between a glass of wine or a warm chocolate cake with ice cream as your other course.

Serafina in East Hampton opens at 5 p.m. every day except Monday. Check out their pastas and thin crust pizzas.

The Highway Restaurant in Wainscot is back from its winter break!

The beloved Roberta’s Pizza out of Bushwick and LA will open in Montauk at the site of the former Arbor, adjacent to the train station, which means Montauk just got hipper. Uh oh.

Fun Whiskey Facts: Whiskey comes from the Gaelic words “uisce beatha,” which translate to “water of life.” It later came to be pronounced as “uski,” which then turned into whiskey! Now, to “E” or not to “E,” that is the question! When it comes to spelling, only refer to Scottish whisky or Canadian whisky without the “e.” If its origins are rooted elsewhere, opt for whiskey.

Food Quote: “There is no love sincerer than the love of food.” ~ George Bernard Shaw

Got a restaurant news item or tip? Email us at [email protected]!