Power Women: Misty Marris, On-Air TV Legal Analyst & Co-Managing Partner of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

In each episode of the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast, Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps introduces you to an outstanding, powerful woman who has discovered the keys to success and is willing to share that secret with Victoria’s listeners.

This week on the podcast, Vicki speaks with Misty Marris, Co-Managing Partner of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, and an on-air legal analyst, about the people who impacted her early life, her role at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, her work as an on-air legal analyst for a variety of television shows and networks, and her secrets to success.

Misty Marris, Co-Managing Partner of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani and On-Air Legal Analyst

Produced by Jacquelyn DeStasio and Eric Hercules

