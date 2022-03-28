Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Kassim Householder and Sybille van Kempen of Loaves & Fishes share their recipe for Coconut-Crusted Flounder with Chili-Lime Tartar Sauce. Enjoy!

Ingredients (serves 4–6):

2 lbs flounder or fluke filets

2 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 large eggs

1/4 cup water

1 cup sweetened flaked coconut

3 cups panko bread crumbs

1/8 tsp ground cumin

1 lemon, cut into wedges

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Canola or peanut oil, for frying

Directions: Lay out fish filets onto a cutting board or clean surface. Season each filet with lemon juice, salt and pepper. Prepare dredging station: In a pie dish or shallow Tupperware, add flour. In a separate dish, whisk together the eggs and water until smooth. In a third dish, mix together the coconut, bread crumbs and cumin. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. Dredge each filet first in the flour on each side, knocking off any excess, then in the egg, and then the bread crumb mixture, laying the finished filets onto the baking tray. Meanwhile, heat 1/2-inch oil in a large, heavy-bottom skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Cook filets in batches, browning on each side. Place onto paper towels to absorb the excess oil. Continue frying the filets, adding oil as needed. Season the crisp filets with salt, and serve with chili-lime tartar sauce and lemon wedges.

Chili-Lime Tartar Sauce Ingredients:

1 cup mayonnaise

1 tbsp grainy mustard

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp smoked Spanish paprika

2 tbsp chopped cornichons

Grated zest of 1 lime

Juice of 1 lime

Pinch Kosher salt

Directions: Whisk together all ingredients in a small bowl until combined. Serve with fish.

This recipe comes courtesy of Loaves & Fishes in Bridgehampton, loavesandfishes.us