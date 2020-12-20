Hampton Eats

Loaves & Fishes Winter Cookbook Series Announced

Loaves & Fishes
Loaves & Fishes
Connor Harrigan

The Loaves & Fishes Farm Series‘ winter volumes will be released next week.

The December book highlights Goodale Farms in Riverhead with a focus on eggs, dairy, cheese, pork and beef. The Goodale family has been farming on the East End since the mid-1800s.

The January edition features classic recipes (starters, salads, dinners and baked goods) from Loaves & Fishes Food Store in Sagaponack.

The February book showcases five beers from Riverhead’s Long Ireland Beer matched with recipes and comfort food.

Loaves & Fishes Farm Series cookbooks
Loaves & Fishes Farm Series cookbooks
The Loaves and Fishes Farm Series is set to include 12 volumes—one for each month of the year—with new recipes from the gourmet food store’s kitchen, centered around fresh ingredients from family-owned farms on Long Island. Each volume visits a different family farm, highlights their finest seasonal ingredients, and includes 20+ recipes with dynamic photographs. The books are written by Loaves & Fishes owner Sybille van Kempen with chef Licia Kassim Housesholder.

