Loaves & Fishes Winter Cookbook Series Announced

The Loaves & Fishes Farm Series‘ winter volumes will be released next week.

The December book highlights Goodale Farms in Riverhead with a focus on eggs, dairy, cheese, pork and beef. The Goodale family has been farming on the East End since the mid-1800s.

The January edition features classic recipes (starters, salads, dinners and baked goods) from Loaves & Fishes Food Store in Sagaponack.

The February book showcases five beers from Riverhead’s Long Ireland Beer matched with recipes and comfort food.