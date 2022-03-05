Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

With St. Patrick’s Day being the first holiday practically canceled outright by the March 2020 shutdown, it’s incredibly exciting to see that in 2022, every single Hamptons and North Fork parade is back and ready to give East End communities a reason to celebrate. Though St. Paddy’s officially falls on Thursday, March 17, parades will take place the weekends before and after, giving Irish East Enders and their green-clad friends plenty of chances to take part in this celebration of heritage and better days ahead.

HAMPTONS

53rd Annual Westhampton Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade



When: Saturday, March 12, noon

Where: Main Street, Westhampton Beach

Picking up right where things left off, the would-be 2020 grand marshal, Quogue resident and tricycle-riding leader of the Coneheads Preston Jankowski, will finally lead the parade as grand marshal. The theme of his parade, however, has changed — with the “Love Local” motif traded for the hopeful message: “Back to Our Future!” Call 631-506-1473 or visit whbstpats.com for more info.

How: The fundraiser will be held on Saturday, March 5, 7–11 p.m., at Irish pub The Claddagh (141 Montauk Highway, Westhampton Beach). Entry tickets are $20, and raffle tickets are $5 each.

19th Annual Center Moriches St. Patrick’s Day Parade



When: Sunday, March 13, 2 p.m.

Where: Main Street, Center Moriches

What: The Chamber of Commerce of the Moriches welcomes the community to cheer on this year’s floats, Irish princess and grand marshal, 90-year-old Kenneth Johnson — a man who devoted 70 of those years to the Center Moriches Fire Department. Call 631-874-0003 or visit moricheschamber.org for more info.

How: A parade dinner will be hosted on Friday, March 11 at 7 p.m. at the Rock Hill Country Club (105 Clancy Road, Manorville), giving the community a chance to meet the 2022 grand marshal. Tickets are $75 and include buffet dinner, open bar, music and entertainment by Irish step dancers.

16th Annual Hampton Bays St. Patrick’s Day Parade



When: Saturday, March 19, 11 a.m.

Where: Ponquogue Avenue to Main Street, Hampton Bays

What: The Hampton Bays Hibernians’ 2022 parade will finally honor founding member, Quinlan Electric owner and would-be 2020 grand marshal Michael Quinlan with his chance to lead the parade. For more details, call 516-297-2563 or visit the new parade website at hbstpatricksdayparade.com.

Am O’Gansett St. Patrick’s Day Parade



When: Saturday, March 19, noon

Where: Main Street, Amagansett

What: The Amagansett Chamber of Commerce has announced that the shenanigans shall return at the “world’s shortest parade.” It will be led by grand marshals Katie Baldwin and Amanda Merrow of Amber Waves Farm. Locals who wish to march can email [email protected]. Call 516-456-4016 or visit amagansettchamber.org for additional info.

60th Annual Montauk Friends of Erin St. Patrick’s Day Parade



When: Sunday, March 27, noon

Where: Edgemere Road to Main Street, Montauk

What: The Montauk Friends of Erin St. Paddy’s Day parade, one of the largest in New York, is back after a successful 2021 parade. The honor of being crowned this year’s grand marshal — a tradition that dates back to grand marshal Mike Egan in 1963 — has been given to Marilyn Behan, a Montauk resident for over 50 years, during which she served as a Montauk Village Association member and Montauk Chamber of Commerce executive director. Call 631-668-1578 or visit montaukfriendsoferin.org for more info.

How: The 17th annual Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner will take place on Saturday, March 5 at Shagwong Tavern (774 Montauk Highway, Montauk). Tickets are $20 at the door, $15 for kids. Then, an exclusive grand marshal luncheon will be held on Friday, March 25 at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa (290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk). Call 631-235-3991 for tickets.

NORTH FORK

Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Day Parade



When: Saturday, March 12, 2 p.m.



Where: Route 25 (Eugenes Lane to Cases Lane), Cutchogue

What: The North Fork Chamber’s parade showcases a strong sense of community with local fire departments, pipe bands, Irish dancers, civic and business organizations and even classic car drivers participating. Would-be 2020 grand marshal, Cutchogue resident David Gamberg, served as superintendent of both the Greenport and Southold school districts and retired at the end of that school year after 34 years in education. While two years delayed, his second shot at grand marshal still serves as a thankful sendoff for the amazing work he’s done for North Fork students. For more information, call 516-885-9138 or visit northforkchamber.org.

Jamesport St. Patrick’s Day Parade



When: Saturday, March 26, 1 p.m.

Where: Route 25 (Washington Avenue to Manor Lane), Jamesport

What: Like many of the Hamptons parades, the East End Emerald Society’s parade will honor the would-be 2020 grand marshal this year. This means it’s finally time for Riverhead Town community development administrator Dawn Thomas, Esq. to march as Jamesport’s first female grand marshal. Call 516-732-3672 or visit eastendemeraldsociety.org for more info.