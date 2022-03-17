Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Victoria’s A-Listers” podcast, Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps introduces you to an outstanding, powerful person who has discovered the keys to success and is willing to share that secret with Victoria’s listeners.

This week on the podcast, Vicki speaks with Montauk resident Bill O’Reilly, an Emmy Award-winning broadcaster, author and anchor of The O’Reilly Factor, about the people who impacted his early life, his unmatched successes in broadcasting, publishing and journalism and his secrets to success.

Produced by Jacquelyn DeStasio and Eric Hercules