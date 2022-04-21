Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

This week’s April 22, 2022 cover comes to us from first-time Dan’s Papers cover artist Robin Koffler. Here, she discusses the inspiration for her inaugural cover, her process for painting “abstract realist” works and more.

What inspired you to paint “Pink Glow,” and how did you decide on its name?

For me, the “golden hour” is dusk, as the sun bounces off the water. This particular work is based on a photo session I took early one evening at Quogue Bridge. I was mesmerized by the remarkable reflections and glowing light. I think “Pink Glow” captures the essence of the image.

How was this piece created? Walk us through your creative process.

I start off every new painting with photography. I take several shots of the same scene, each capturing a slightly different image, as the light changes. My painting process begins with music — my favorite Pandora station — Talking Heads. Next comes an underpainting, typically with a bold color. I then do a rough paint outline on the canvas. I usually use large brushes, working all over the canvas.

I build my paintings in several layers, which helps create the bold, bright images, that take on a special glow. I love to emphasize and exaggerate colors and shapes without overworking the canvas. “Make your mark and move on” are words I

live by.

How would you describe your art style, and how did you develop it?

I describe myself as an “abstract realist painter.” My finished paintings are a big departure from the original photos that inspired them. I began my creative career as a graphic designer, which trained me to pay close attention to how all of my visual elements relate and interact with one another.

What artistic accomplishment are you most proud of?

I am most proud of my evolutionary spirit as an artist — I am constantly striving to paint new subject matter, capture different and unique images, and improve as an artist. This past year I was particularly proud of creating an inspired body of work featuring local Hamptons water scenes (like “Pink Glow”). I had a showing of my work at Quogue Gallery this past fall, which was a wonderful success and extremely gratifying as an artist.

What is one artistic goal you hope to accomplish this summer?

I’m planning on being very productive this summer (particularly with larges canvases), and continue to evolve as an artist.

What do you find most rewarding about being an artist?

I love being able to take risks, make mistakes and see where it takes me, often starting off in one direction and have it transform into something unexpected and wonderful. I feel very lucky to have my work recognized by galleries and private clients.

Care to share any closing thoughts?

I am thrilled and honored to have my painting, “Pink Glow” featured on the cover of Dan’s Papers!

To see more of my work you can visit my website at robinkofflerart.com and follow me on Instagram @robinkofflerart.