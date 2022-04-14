Top 5 East End Family & Kids Events: April 14–18, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Enjoy our top five East End events and activities for kids and family this week, April 14–18, 2022 — and don’t miss our list of 10 reliable venues to visit in the Hamptons and North Fork.

If you’re feeling the holiday spirit, check out our complete schedule of East End Easter egg hunts from now through Easter Sunday, April 17.

Top 5 Family Events To Check Out This Week

Easter Weekend at Gurney’s Montauk

Thursday–Sunday, April 14–17

Don’t miss an Easter weekend to remember with plenty for kiddos to do. On Saturday, your little ones can enjoy egg and cookie decorating, an ice cream sundae bar and Bingo. And you won’t want to skip the lawn games, scavenger hunt and a mixology class for grown-ups! Sunday features a scrumptious brunch that includes a kids’ station.

290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com

Egg Hunt and Farm Feeding

Saturday, April 16, 10 a.m.–noon

Head on over for an egg-stravagant celebration at The Green School, including an eco-friendly egg hunt, farm animal feeding and pony rides. A crafts table and photo booth are also part of the fun. The cost is $65 per child and $20 for each adult.

287 Merchants Path, Sagaponack. 631-237-1148, the-green-school.org

Easter Brunch at Long Island Aquarium

Sunday, April 17, Seatings at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

Bring your little guppies over to the Long Island Aquarium, where admission to the museum is included in the cost of Easter brunch. There will also be a craft station, a Penguin Egg Hunt and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Advanced registration is required.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Pizza & a Movie at The Flanders Youth Center

Monday, April 18, 6–8:30 p.m.

It’s time for spring break and the Flanders Youth Center is ready for your kiddos. Folks in grades K–8 can enjoy pizza and a movie on Monday night.

655 Flanders Road, Flanders. 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

School Vacation Learning Lab

Monday–Friday, April 18–22, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

If your little explorer is looking for something hands-on to do over the break, check out the School Vacation Learning Lab at Project Most. Activities include things like art, physical fitness, acting and mindfulness. Early pickup and late drop-off are available at no additional charge. Advanced registration is required.

92 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton. 631-604-2777, projectmost.org

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

The All-Star

Beyond your typical bowling experience, The All-Star offers options like Hyperbowling, which is an impressive blend of electronics, lights and sensors that will take your kiddos’ games to the next level. There’s also an All-American grill with burgers, pizzas and drinks for all.

96 Main Road, Riverhead. 631-998-4234, theallstargrill.com

Amagansett Youth Park

Your kiddos can hop, skip and jump over to the Amagansett Youth Park in the rain or shine of spring. The facilities include picnic tables, a roller-skating rink and a playground. On a chilly day, head into the clubhouse for the indoor play area and toddler arts center.

206 Town Lane, East Hampton. ehamptonny.gov

The Clubhouse

Kids can enjoy some serious entertainment at this East Hampton hot spot. Play classic arcade games like pinball and claw, as well as bowling lanes. And while you’re there, chow down on some delicious burgers, apps and rustic pizzas.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Elisabeth A. Morton National Wildlife Refuge

The Morton Refuge is a special Hamptons outdoor destination, located on the 187 acres separating the Noyac and Little Peconic Bays. Your little ones can hike while viewing deer, chipmunks and frogs. This time of year, you can also see piping plovers, a threatened species of seabird, as it arrives for nesting.

2595 Noyack Road, Sag Harbor. 631-725-7598, fws.gov/refuge/elizabeth-alexandra-morton

Greenport Carousel

This historic carousel is more than 100 years old and a great place to visit with the kiddos if you’re in the neighborhood. It’s currently open on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

36 Third Street, Greenport. 631-477-2200, villageofgreenport.org

Laurel Lake Preserve

If you’re looking for something adventurous to do with your kiddos, hike on over to the Laurel Lake Preserve. It offers a 2-mile trail with plenty of tree and animal species to view. The lake itself is home to lots of turtles and waterfowl.

5501 Main Road, Laurel. 631-765-5182, southoldtownny.gov

LT Burger

A classic with Hamptons locals and visitors alike, LT Burger is especially well known for its kid appeal. With video games, gumball machines and crayons at the ready, little ones can choose from a fine selection of burgers and shakes. The eatery is open for lunch and dinner every day except Tuesday.

62 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-899-4646, ltburger.com

Ria Del Bene Playground

If you’re enjoying a relaxing day of shopping and dining in Westhampton Beach, you’ll want to take the kiddos over to this fun park located just behind the shops on Main Street. The playground structures and grounds are designed to prevent injury and there’s a shady spot where parents can relax.

35 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach.

South Fork Natural History Museum

Introduce your curious child to the wonders of nature through recreated natural habitat exhibits, floor-to-ceiling murals and touch tanks with sea stars, crabs and urchins. The museum is open seven days a week from 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Southampton Golf Range

Check out this 18-hole mini-golf course complete with batting cages and a driving range. You can also stop by the snack bar for some classic burgers and fries.

699 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, hamptonminigolf.com

