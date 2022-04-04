East End Wedding Guide: Nancy’s Tailoring & Alterations

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

At many weddings, the wedding dress is the star of the show, so it needs to fit perfectly. Nancy Nano of Nancy’s Tailoring & Alterations shares how she accomplishes the perfect fit for your East End dream wedding.

How many appointments does it usually take to get a dress or suit to fit perfectly on wedding day?

When it is the wedding dress, we have three appointments and the dress is ready. But that is making sure that the bride is satisfied until her wedding day, because regularly a few days before the big day, they lose weight due to nerves.

What do Nancy’s Tailoring formalwear parties include, and how many can participate in one party?

A wedding brings many guests — papa, mama, bridesmaids, groomsmen and invited guests. I can arrange formalwear parties for ladies and gentlemen where all the measurements are taken at the same time in my studio.

What wedding dress styles are popular at Hamptons summer weddings, and have you noticed any other dress or suit trends?

It is a bit traditional, plus the fashion mix of white and ivory with a lot of silk, organza laces, a lot of emotions, feelings and illusions that I love in every wedding. For men: tuxedos and linen shirts.

For more, visit nancytailoring.com.

