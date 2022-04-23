Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Check out Long Island Restaurant Week offerings, Westhampton Beach dining standouts, and more foodie news bites from the East End “Food Seen.”

Spring Long Island Restaurant Week starts this Sunday, April 24 and runs through May 1! Start scouting the website to see which restaurants are participating. East End eateries already on board are: The Cooperage Inn in Baiting Hollow; Bistro 72, Farm Country Kitchen, and The Preston House in Riverhead; On the Docks in Aquebogue; The Watershed Kitchen + Bar in South Jamesport, Legends in New Suffolk; Manna at the Lobster Inn, Southampton Publick House, and Union Sushi & Steak in Southampton; Calissa in Water Mill and Page at 63 Main in Sag Harbor. Check longislandrestaurantweek.com for updates, menus and the interactive map for more information.

Westhampton Beach has become one of the fastest-growing year-round communities on eastern Long Island for a reason. From seal walks on Cupsogue Beach, to concerts at the regionally acclaimed Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, to leisurely strolls down Main Street, the attractions are endless. However, since this is a food column, we will limit our scope to the excellent restaurants.

The Patio at 54 Main is only steps away from the performing arts center, making it a convenient place to eat at before or after a show. Pasta lovers will be happy here; the cacio e pepe and house-made pappardelle are fresh as can be.

Speaking of fresh, 103 Bambinos Pizzeria’s dough, tomato sauce and mozzarella are made in-house on the daily. Bambinos has unique starters, such as the wood-fired olives and artichoke and prosciutto plate. The hot sopressata, clam pie and caprese salad pizzas are solid, too.

Sushi 1 offers sushi, sashimi and lobster tempura. The cucumber drink and truffle fries are required selections for diners at this upscale eatery on Mill Road.

Funchos has reached almost mythical status for many East Enders. The taco-takeout joint has been serving up amazing Tex-Mex eats for 21 years now.

Boom Burger’s menu has many creative takes on the burger. The Avocado Crunch burger and apple-topped Harvest Burger will introduce flavors you’d never have guessed would mesh well with a patty and bun.

The New American restaurant flora has become a favorite year-round brunch spot for many. Their lunch menu features pear and watercress salad, soba noodles, chicken paprika and roasted beet sandwich.

Bits & Bites: Smokin’ Wolf BBQ on Pantigo Road in East Hampton has reopened for the season. And Navy Beach in Montauk reopens April 29!

Food Quote: “A great restaurant doesn’t distinguish itself by how few mistakes it makes but by how well they handle those mistakes.” ~ Danny Meyer, Union Square Hospitality Group

Got a restaurant news item or tip? Email us at [email protected]!