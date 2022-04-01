What to Do on the North Fork This Week: April 1–6, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Get out and about on the North Fork this week at an array of fun and exciting events and activities this week, April 1–6, 2022.

LIVE SHOWS

Haig Mathosian at Corey Creek Tap Room

Friday, April 1, 5–8 p.m.

Enjoy live music, a pop-up art show and half-priced tap wines at the tap room at Bedell Vineyards.

45470 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-4168, bedellcellars.com

Winego Night

Friday, April 1, 6–9 p.m.

Grab your group of six and head on over to Sannino Vineyard for some bingo and wine. Enjoy a beautiful setting and excellent service.

15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

Beginnings: Chicago Tribute

Friday, April 1, 8 p.m.

If you can’t get enough Chicago, bop on over to The Suffolk Theater, where Beginnings will perform chart-smashing hits from their 50-year songbook. Tickets are $45–$49 and doors open at 7 p.m.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Local Scene Painting Class

Saturday, April 2, 10 a.m.–noon

Create a painting based on East End Scenery on your own 8 x 10 inch canvas board. There’s a $10 material fee.

53709 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

Todd Grossman at Jason’s Vineyard

Saturday, April 2, 1–5 p.m.

Enjoy the groovy sounds of Todd Grossman while sipping in the serene atmosphere at Jason’s Vineyard.

1785 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-238-5801, jasonsvineyard.com

Acoustic Soul at Clovis Point

Saturday, April 2, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Kick back and take in the acoustic rock covers and originals at Clovis Point, where folks rave about the fantastic French wines and beautiful atmosphere.

1935 NY-25, Laurel. 631-722-4222, clovispointwines.com

Project Vibe at übergeek Brewing Company

Saturday, April 2, 2:30–5:30 p.m.

Enjoy Project Vibe’s relaxing reggae while you relax with a pint at übergeek Brewing Company. While you’re there, check out the bites supplied by Cousin’s Maine Lobster Food Truck.

400 Hallett Avenue, Riverhead. 631-381-0848, ubergeekbrewing.com

CAST Comedy Night

Saturday, April 2, 7:30 p.m.

Get ready for a hilarious night of entertainment featuring Marina Franklin, Gerald Lee and Mike Keegan. Beer, wine and some small bites will be served starting at 6:30 p.m.

53930 Main Road, Southold. 631-477-1717, castnorthfork.org

Sea Glass Jewelry Workshop

Sunday, April 3, 1 and 2:30 p.m.

Learn to make a pendant from two chains and an assortment of nautical charms at Pindar Vineyards while you enjoy a glass of bubbly. Reservations are required and space is limited.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Julia King Duo at Greenport Harbor Brewing Company

Sunday, April 3, 2–5 p.m.

Enjoy the sweet acoustics of the Julia King Duo, who blends rock, R&B and soul music. Meanwhile, enjoy delicious, light beers and a laid-back vibe.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

All in the Family Concert

Sunday, April 3, 4–5:30 p.m.

Don’t miss this special friends-and-family concert featuring masterpieces on the piano that include the works of Bach, Chopin, Liszt and Brahams. Admission is free and proof of vaccination is required.

1590 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-722-5170, jamesportmeetinghouse.org

Yoga at the Library

Wednesday, April 6, 5:30–6:45 p.m.

If you love to get limber, you won’t want to miss this class at the Mattituck-Laurel Library for only $15 per session. You’ll work on postural alignment, conscious breathing and deep relaxation. You’ll need to bring your own yoga mat or

towel.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

Adults 21+ Roller Skating

Wednesday, April 6, 6–8 p.m.

Wheel on over to the Greenport American Legion for your chance to spring into action with a skate rental that’s included in your $10 ticket price. Cash only will be accepted at the door.

121 Third Street, Greenport. greenportamericanlegion.org

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

East End Food Market

Saturday, April 2, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Stop by the food market in Riverhead to check out local food, wine and craft vendors, as well as music and activities. Vendors include bakeries, coffee shops and soap companies.

139 Main Road, Riverhead. 631-353-8846, eastendfood.org

History at Hallockville: Sustainability

Saturday, April 2, 9 a.m.–noon

Learn about the historic “green” practices used by the Hallock family while you walk the sustainability trail. Tickets are $50 for members and $65 for non-members. Come dressed for outdoor hiking!

6038 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org

Horse & Farm Walking Tour

Saturday, April 2, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Enjoy a hands-on walking experience while you learn about rescued animals, including horses, cows, pigs and chickens. The cost is $15 per person and you’ll need to bring shoes suitable for walking.

2746 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow. 631-875-0433, spiritspromise.com

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Historic Seashell Craft: Sailor’s Valentine Workshop

Friday, April 1, 9 a.m.–7 p.m.

Pick up your kit at the Riverhead Library and log onto their website to learn about history and make your own seashell craft. The video link will be emailed to you on April 1.

330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

Bunny on a Board

Wednesday, April 6, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Pick up your materials for a festive bunny on a wooden board, which comes with a YouTube instructional video you can watch at your convenience. There is a $20 material fee.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Inventing Childhood

Through April 3

Don’t miss the last weekend to view this special exhibition at the Suffolk County Historical Society. View objects from when “modern childhood” began to blossom during the Victorian Era. Toys, dolls, board games and puzzles will all be on display.

300 Main Street, Riverhead. 631-729-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

Lights ’N’ Giggles

Through May 7

Don’t miss this impressive exhibition displaying sculptures of glass, metal and upcycled material by sculptor Clayton Orehek and cartoonist Don Orehek. The interactive exhibit also includes cartoons and illustrations. An opening reception will be held on Friday, April 1 from 4–7 p.m.

113 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-0900, eastendarts.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.