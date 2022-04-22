Things to Do on the North Fork This Week: April 22–28, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Enjoy art exhibitions, live shows, cultural events outdoor fun and much more on the North Fork this week, April 22–28, 2022.

LIVE SHOWS

Haig Mathosian at Pindar Vineyards

Saturday, April 23, 1–5 p.m.

Enjoy some live afternoon music at Pindar Vineyards, where you’ll enjoy great views, a friendly staff and an impressive wine selection.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

The New Millennium Jazz Band at Suffolk Theater

Saturday, April 23, 8 p.m.

Come sip in the music of Frank Sinatra performed by the 19-piece New Millennium Jazz Band. Hits include “Fly Me To The Moon,” “Come Fly With Me” and “My Way.” Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the dance floor will be open!

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

The Immigrant Experience on the East End

Saturday, April 30, 9 a.m.–noon

Local historians and retired history professors will lead a tour of the historic Cichanowicz and Trubisz houses at Hallockville Museum Farm and present an overview of immigration on Long Island, the Polish arrival in Riverhead, and discuss insights about the 1930 U.S. Census for the area. Tickets are $65 and may be purchased online.

6038 Sound Avenue, Northville. hallockville.org

Shelter Island Electric Bike Experience

Monday, April 25, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Get ready for an invigorating afternoon on your e-bike that you’ll get fitted for at the beginning of your tour in the Greenport Fourth Street MTA Parking Lot. You’ll then take a ferry voyage across Greenport Harbor and head over to beautiful Shelter Island, where your tour will include gingerbread houses and waterfront mansions. You’ll view the Sylvester Manor Farm before hopping back on the ferry to your original destination.

426 Fourth Street, Greenport. 631-657-2200, electricbikesagogo.com

ENRICHING PROGRAMS

Wine-Go (Bingo) Night at Sannino Vineyard

Friday, April 22, 6–8 p.m.

Bring your group of 6 or fewer out to Sannino Vineyard, where you’ll enjoy Bingo, glass specials and prizes. Advanced registration is required.

159 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

Local Wine & Beer 101

Saturday, April 24, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

If you’d love a little crash course in local beer and wine, join the Terra Vite winery to learn the basics of fermented beverages and food pairing. You’ll even be able to impress your friends with wine facts and history.

250 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3416, terravitevineyard.com

Creating a Business Plan via Zoom

Monday, April 25, 6–7:30 p.m.

Do you have a fantastic idea for a business? Learn how to write an official business plan, including financials. Your plan will be written before the workshop is through!

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Wine Pairing at Rugerro’s

Thursday, April 28, 6 p.m.

Ring in the spring in style at Rugerro’s, where you will enjoy a special four-course dinner menu with wines perfectly paired for each course. The menu includes wines and dishes from three different European countries.

5768 Route 25A, Riverhead. 631-886-1628, ruggerosrestaurant.com

ART EXHIBITIONS

Unframed Exhibition

On view through May 1

The Alex Ferrone Gallery recently celebratted the opening of its spring exhibition, Unframed. It features works on paper, canvas and wood, as well as small sculptures and ceramic creations. The gallery is open on Saturdays and Sundays from noon–5 p.m. or whenever the open flag is flying.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

Lights ‘N’ Giggles

On view through May 7

Don’t miss this impressive exhibition displaying sculptures of glass, metal and upcycled material. The interactive exhibit also includes cartoons and illustrations.

113 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-0900, eastendarts.org