Episode 77: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Myrna Davis, author of The Potato Book (with forward by Truman Capote) and other publications. She is also a board member for Save Sag Harbor, serving the village she’s called home since the 1960s. In 1973, she co-chaired the Sag Harbor Preservation Commission which gained National Landmark status for Sag Harbor.