Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Episode 77: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Myrna Davis, author of The Potato Book (with forward by Truman Capote) and other publications. She is also a board member for Save Sag Harbor, serving the village she’s called home since the 1960s. In 1973, she co-chaired the Sag Harbor Preservation Commission which gained National Landmark status for Sag Harbor.

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast.