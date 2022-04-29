Podcasts

Podcast: Dan Talks with Myrna Davis, Author & Save Sag Harbor Board Member

By
0
comments
Posted on
Myrna Davis
Myrna Davis

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Episode 77: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Myrna Davis, author of The Potato Book (with forward by Truman Capote) and other publications. She is also a board member for Save Sag Harbor, serving the village she’s called home since the 1960s. In 1973, she co-chaired the Sag Harbor Preservation Commission which gained National Landmark status for Sag Harbor.

Dan Rattiner Speaks with Myrna Davis, Author & Save Sag Harbor Board Member – Episode 77

Who’s Here in the Hamptons


Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast.

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites