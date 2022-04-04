Cocktail Recipe: K Pasa Spicy Rita with Togarashi Rim

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

This week’s recipe is of the cocktail variety: the Spicy Rita, concocted by David Hart, owner of K Pasa in Sag Harbor. He’s sharing this mouth-puckering recipe to help home mixologists enjoy their margaritas from the comfort of home.

Ingredients:

2 jalapeños

1 serrano pepper

1 bottle of Hornitos Plata Tequila

1/2 oz of agave

1/2 oz of Naranja

1 oz of lime juice

1 tbsp of orange zest

2 tbsp of chili flakes

2 tbsp of white sesame seeds

2 tbsp of black sesame seeds

1/2 a sheet of nori

Directions for Infusing Tequila:

1. Chop the jalapeños and serrano pepper and add them to a glass pitcher with the entire bottle of tequila.

2. Let the pitcher sit at room temperature for 10–12 hours, preferably let it sit for 2–3 days. The longer you let it sit, the spicier the tequila gets.

Directions for Togarashi Rim:

1. In a skillet, add the white and black peppercorns and lightly toast the spices for about 3 minutes. Set aside to cool.

2. In a coffee grinder, add the chili flakes, orange zest, white sesame seeds, black sesame seeds, and nori and pulse three times until coarse.

3. Transfer to a dish and set aside.

Directions for Constructing the Margarita:

1. Run a lime wedge around your cocktail glass and dip in the Togarashi seasoning. Set aside.

2. In a cocktail shaker, add the infused tequila, agave, Naranja, and lime juice and shake until chilled, roughly 15 seconds.

3. Fill the cocktail glass with fresh ice and strain in the margarita. Garnish with a lime wedge and jalapeño slice.

Enjoy!

– This recipe comes to us courtesy of K Pasa in Sag Harbor, 1-800-taco.com