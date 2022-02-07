Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Looking for a different dish to spark tastebuds during Super Bowl halftime next week? Try K Pasa Executive Chef Miguel Reyes Castillo’s cheeseburger empanada recipe — it will definitely score points with your guests!

Prep time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon of olive oil

1 cup of red onion, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, crushed and diced

8 oz of ground beef (lean is preferred)

1 cup of cheddar cheese, grated

1 teaspoon of Worcestershire

2 tablespoons of ketchup

1 egg

1 pack of Goya empanada dough discs (preferred for the home cook)

Directions:

1. Add olive oil to a heated skillet, then add the diced red onion, and cook for 5 minutes until soft, then add the garlic.

2. Add the ground beef to the skillet and cook for an additional 8–10 minutes until the meat is thoroughly cooked.

3. Transfer the mixture into a mixing bowl and cool in the fridge and chill for 20–25 minutes.

4. Once the meat is cool, mix in the grated cheese, Worcestershire and ketchup, and season to taste with salt and pepper.

5. If you’re looking to add a kick of spice, add a tablespoon of K Pasa Red hot sauce, which is available for purchase in store, or add any regular traditional hot sauce to the mixture.

6. Beat the egg with a splash of milk to use as the egg wash.

7. Lay the empanada discs out on a floured surface and add about 1⁄4 cup of filling to each disc.

8. Gently wet the edges of the pastry with the egg wash and fold over in half, making sure to pinch the edges to seal. Then use a fork to crimp down the edges and brush with egg wash.

9. To fry: Bring soy oil or any preferred frying oil to 350°F and fry the empanadas for 6–8 minutes until golden brown. To bake: Place the empanadas on a parchment lined baking tray 2 inches apart and cook in a 400°F oven for 10 minutes, then flip and bake for an additional 5 minutes.

Enjoy!

This recipe comes to us courtesy of K Pasa in Sag Harbor, 1-800-taco.com