Andie Swimwear Pops Up in West Palm Beach & Sag Harbor

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Swimsuit season has arrived and so has a new local shop, coming straight to the Hamptons from their West Palm Beach pop-up location. Andie, a swimsuit, loungewear and intimates store is open now on Sag Harbor’s Main Street.

This ever-evolving brand offers an online and now in-store shopping experience with various pop-up shops including the recent West Palm Beach and new Sag Harbor locations. Their values lie in comfort, style and fit for easier purchases for women of all shapes, sizes and ages. Andie’s pieces have been tested by thousands of women, to find the perfect matches for every activity and shopper.

Founded in 2017 by Melanie Travis, the swimwear and intimates company began primarily as a virtual brand. What made their mission unique was at-home, try-on and their direct-to-consumer promise. Following a period of online shopping being the only option during the pandemic, Andie employees recognized the longing for an in-store experience. Unlike other brands, they opted for a more temporary, flexible in-person option with pop-up shops in West Palm Beach, Sag Harbor and coming soon, Berkeley, California.

With no initial intention of being in stores, Andie opened up their West Palm Beach pop-up location as a test run. Lasting from November through April, they decided to go ahead with the shop because of the ideal timing, location and market for “cross generational fashion brands,” says Michelle Copelman, Andie’s Vice President of Brand and Design. However, the close proximity to the water and seasonality of the South Florida pop-up proved to be a great fit for the brand.

The specific swimsuit styles Andie is known for — including the Malibu, the Tulum, the Mykonos and the Amalfi — sold well at their first pop-up location, but customers had special interest in their seasonal products as well, given the opportunity to shop in-store. “There’s just more opportunities for discovery, more excitement or willingness to try something new,” Copelman says.

Andie was located in The Square, 700 South Rosemary Avenue, #132 in West Palm Beach. Their newest location is on Main Street in Sag Harbor, a bustling location attracting women of all demographics. The two pop-ups, both close to the beach, made for easy shopping in times of need for Palm Beach customers, and will be ideal for those in the Hamptons. “In West Palm Beach, it kind of happened a few times where women came in, put the swimsuit on and left it on and went straight to the beach,” Copelman says. “I think it’s like instant gratification to the maximum.”

Sag Harbor, a favorite destination in the Hamptons, is projected to be a superb spot for this recently established pop-up. Focusing on the local crowd and vacationers and second homeowners, Andie is hoping to connect with the diverse female population. “Sag Harbor is almost like a representation of what Andie is all about, like this idea of cross-generational and kind of catering to so many different types of women,” Copelman explains.

Open now through December, the brand is looking to see what the change of season brings at the East End location. They plan to continue with their core values of comfort for customers while also selling beach accessories and launching their new line of cover-ups.

The Sag Harbor shop is located at 117 Main Street and is managed in-house by the Andie company. Be sure to check out this limited time swimwear hub on the East End.

Visit andieswim.com to learn more.