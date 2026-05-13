Event & Party Photos

Business Forum at LTV

By
1 minute 05/13/2026
Alessandra Lattanzio and Kelly Sheppard

Alessandra Lattanzio and Kelly Sheppard

Lisa Tamburini
Business Forum’s Inaugural Keynote Speaker Kathleen King

Business Forum’s Inaugural Keynote Speaker Kathleen King

Lisa Tamburini
Christina DeSanti and Lew Sherwood

Christina DeSanti and Lew Sherwood

Lisa Tamburini
Danielle Quackenbush and Colin Brien

Danielle Quackenbush and Colin Brien

Lisa Tamburini
Donna Rubin and Tracy Mitchell

Donna Rubin and Tracy Mitchell

Lisa Tamburini
Executive Director of LTV Studios Josh Gladstone

Executive Director of LTV Studios Josh Gladstone

Lisa Tamburini
Kathleen King and Suffolk County Legislator,Ann Welker

Kathleen King and Suffolk County Legislator,Ann Welker

Lisa Tamburini
Kim Stetz, Valentina Herrera Castano, Antoinette Lanza, Gabriella Rose, Magdalena Schneiderman

Kim Stetz, Valentina Herrera Castano, Antoinette Lanza, Gabriella Rose, Magdalena Schneiderman

Lisa Tamburini
Kristina Curatolo and Jamie Berger

Kristina Curatolo and Jamie Berger

Lisa Tamburini
Magdalena Schneiderman, Nico Potoker, Gabriella Rose, Matt Potoker

Magdalena Schneiderman, Nico Potoker, Gabriella Rose, Matt Potoker

Lisa Tamburini
Shane Herrick and Marilyn Holstein

Shane Herrick and Marilyn Holstein

Lisa Tamburini
Taryn Rucky and Jesse Matsuoka

Taryn Rucky and Jesse Matsuoka

Lisa Tamburini
Zach Minskoff, and Irene Donohue

Zach Minskoff, and Irene Donohue

Lisa Tamburini

The Hamptons Business Forum was held at LTV Studios in East Hampton. The event was created and hosted by the East Hampton Chamber of Commerce and LTV, led by Gavin Menu and Josh Gladstone. The program featured keynote speaker Kathleen King and a panel moderated by Chrissy Sampson. The forum brought together local professionals to network and prepare for the summer season.

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