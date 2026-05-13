Business Forum at LTV
1 minute 05/13/2026
Alessandra Lattanzio and Kelly Sheppard
Business Forum’s Inaugural Keynote Speaker Kathleen King
Christina DeSanti and Lew Sherwood
Danielle Quackenbush and Colin Brien
Donna Rubin and Tracy Mitchell
Executive Director of LTV Studios Josh Gladstone
Kathleen King and Suffolk County Legislator,Ann Welker
Kim Stetz, Valentina Herrera Castano, Antoinette Lanza, Gabriella Rose, Magdalena Schneiderman
Kristina Curatolo and Jamie Berger
Magdalena Schneiderman, Nico Potoker, Gabriella Rose, Matt Potoker
Shane Herrick and Marilyn Holstein
Taryn Rucky and Jesse Matsuoka
Zach Minskoff, and Irene Donohue
The Hamptons Business Forum was held at LTV Studios in East Hampton. The event was created and hosted by the East Hampton Chamber of Commerce and LTV, led by Gavin Menu and Josh Gladstone. The program featured keynote speaker Kathleen King and a panel moderated by Chrissy Sampson. The forum brought together local professionals to network and prepare for the summer season.