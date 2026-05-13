Business Forum at LTV

Alessandra Lattanzio and Kelly Sheppard Lisa Tamburini Business Forum’s Inaugural Keynote Speaker Kathleen King Lisa Tamburini Christina DeSanti and Lew Sherwood Lisa Tamburini Danielle Quackenbush and Colin Brien Lisa Tamburini Donna Rubin and Tracy Mitchell Lisa Tamburini Executive Director of LTV Studios Josh Gladstone Lisa Tamburini Kathleen King and Suffolk County Legislator,Ann Welker Lisa Tamburini Kim Stetz, Valentina Herrera Castano, Antoinette Lanza, Gabriella Rose, Magdalena Schneiderman Lisa Tamburini Kristina Curatolo and Jamie Berger Lisa Tamburini Magdalena Schneiderman, Nico Potoker, Gabriella Rose, Matt Potoker Lisa Tamburini Shane Herrick and Marilyn Holstein Lisa Tamburini Taryn Rucky and Jesse Matsuoka Lisa Tamburini Zach Minskoff, and Irene Donohue Lisa Tamburini

The Hamptons Business Forum was held at LTV Studios in East Hampton. The event was created and hosted by the East Hampton Chamber of Commerce and LTV, led by Gavin Menu and Josh Gladstone. The program featured keynote speaker Kathleen King and a panel moderated by Chrissy Sampson. The forum brought together local professionals to network and prepare for the summer season.