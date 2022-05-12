Dan’s Cover Artist Savio Mizzi Talks Montauk, Art & Fishing

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

This week’s cover art was created by skillful surrealist painter Savio Mizzi, a returning Dan’s Papers cover favorite. Here, he discusses his love of Montauk (and fishing), his goal to finish his Springs studio and more.

Talk about “Sunset at Duryea’s” creation.

Sunset is Mother Nature at its best, and sunset at Duryea’s is no exception. This piece was commissioned by a client of mine.

What is it about Montauk that inspires you creatively?

The ocean, the fishing, the lighthouse and the sounds of the ocean bring peace to mind. I combine fishing into my art.

How do your inspirations and/or creative process change as the weather gets warmer?

I do more work outside. But mostly I fish. I own a charter business; I’m a captain so I take people fishing. I love it — that’s my serenity.

What is one artistic hope or goal you have for this summer or this year?

First one is to finish my new studio in Springs and start working on some new pieces.

What do you consider your greatest artistic achievement/accomplishment?

I was an illustrator and designer. I worked on a lot of book covers, movie posters and fashion illustrations.

What do you find most rewarding about being an artist?

The creativity because you are being creative whether you are designing a piece of furniture, waterfall or a piece of art.

Would you like to share any closing thoughts or additional info?

Once somebody said, “Creativity is nothing but a mind set free,” so free your mind and create.

To see more of Savio Mizzi’s work, visit fineartamerica.com/profiles/savio-mizzi and follow him on social media @savioartstudio on Instagram and Facebook.