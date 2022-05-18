Cheers to East End Beer, Cider & Booze for Summer 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

While the Twin Forks is known for its robust wine region full of award-winning vineyards, it is also home to about two dozen craft breweries, cideries and distilleries offering beer and sipping options besides vino. New to the scene this summer are Long Island Farm Brewery at the Waterdrinker Family Farm and Garden in Manorville, where craft beer lovers can get a taste of some of the freshest brews the area has to offer. Pack a growler and hit these tasting rooms for a flight today!

EAST END BREWERIES

Eastern Front Brewing Co.

13100 Main Road, Mattituck

facebook.com/easternfrontbrewing

Garden of Eve Farm Brewery

4558 Sound Avenue, Riverhead

gardenofevefarm.com/brewery

Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.

234 Carpenter Street, Greenport/42155 Main Road, Peconic

greenportharborbrewing.com

Jamesport Farm Brewery

5873 Sound Avenue, Riverhead.

jfbrewery.com

Long Ireland Beer Co.

817 Pulaski Street, Riverhead

longirelandbrewing.com

Long Island Farm Brewery

663 Wading River Road, Manorville

longislandfarmbrewery.com

Montauk Brewing Co.

62 South Erie Avenue, Montauk

montaukbrewingco.com

North Fork Brewing Co.

24 East 2nd Street Riverhead

northforkbrewingco.com

Peconic County Brewing

221 East Main Street, Riverhead

peconiccountybrewing.com

Shelter Island Craft Brewery

55 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island

shelterislandcraftbrewery.com

Tradewinds Brewing Company

70 West Main Street, Riverhead

tradewindsbrewing.com

Twin Fork Beer Co.

807 Raynor Avenue, Calverton

twinforkbeer.com

übergeek Brewing Company

400 Hallett Avenue, Riverhead

ubergeekbrewing.com

Westhampton Beach Brewing Co.

220 Rogers Way, Suite I, Westhampton Beach

whbbrewingco.com

EAST END CIDERIES

Riverhead Cider House

2711 Sound Avenue, Calverton

riverheadcider.com

Woodside Orchards

729 Route, Aquebogue

woodsideorchards.com

Wӧlffer Estate

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack

wolffer.com

EAST END DISTILLERIES

Greenport Distilling & Bar

211 Carpenter Street, Greenport

greenportdistillery.com

Long Island Spirits

2182 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow

lispirits.com

Montauk Distilling Co.

24 East 2nd Street, Riverhead

montaukdistillingco.com

Sagaponack Farm Distillery

369 Sagg Road, Sagaponack

sagaponackfarmdistillery.com

Twin Stills Moonshine

5506 Sound Avenue, Riverhead

liooldtymer.com