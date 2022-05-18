Cheers to East End Beer, Cider & Booze for Summer 2022

While the Twin Forks is known for its robust wine region full of award-winning vineyards, it is also home to about two dozen craft breweries, cideries and distilleries offering beer and sipping options besides vino. New to the scene this summer are Long Island Farm Brewery at the Waterdrinker Family Farm and Garden in Manorville, where craft beer lovers can get a taste of some of the freshest brews the area has to offer. Pack a growler and hit these tasting rooms for a flight today!
EAST END BREWERIES
Eastern Front Brewing Co.
13100 Main Road, Mattituck
facebook.com/easternfrontbrewing
Garden of Eve Farm Brewery
4558 Sound Avenue, Riverhead
gardenofevefarm.com/brewery
Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.
234 Carpenter Street, Greenport/42155 Main Road, Peconic
greenportharborbrewing.com
Jamesport Farm Brewery
5873 Sound Avenue, Riverhead.
jfbrewery.com
Long Ireland Beer Co.
817 Pulaski Street, Riverhead
longirelandbrewing.com
Long Island Farm Brewery
663 Wading River Road, Manorville
longislandfarmbrewery.com
Montauk Brewing Co.
62 South Erie Avenue, Montauk
montaukbrewingco.com
North Fork Brewing Co.
24 East 2nd Street Riverhead
northforkbrewingco.com
Peconic County Brewing
221 East Main Street, Riverhead
peconiccountybrewing.com
Shelter Island Craft Brewery
55 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island
shelterislandcraftbrewery.com
Tradewinds Brewing Company
70 West Main Street, Riverhead
tradewindsbrewing.com
Twin Fork Beer Co.
807 Raynor Avenue, Calverton
twinforkbeer.com
übergeek Brewing Company
400 Hallett Avenue, Riverhead
ubergeekbrewing.com
Westhampton Beach Brewing Co.
220 Rogers Way, Suite I, Westhampton Beach
whbbrewingco.com
EAST END CIDERIES
Riverhead Cider House
2711 Sound Avenue, Calverton
riverheadcider.com
729 Route, Aquebogue
woodsideorchards.com
Wӧlffer Estate
139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack
wolffer.com
EAST END DISTILLERIES
Greenport Distilling & Bar
211 Carpenter Street, Greenport
greenportdistillery.com
Long Island Spirits
2182 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow
lispirits.com
Montauk Distilling Co.
24 East 2nd Street, Riverhead
montaukdistillingco.com
Sagaponack Farm Distillery
369 Sagg Road, Sagaponack
sagaponackfarmdistillery.com
Twin Stills Moonshine
5506 Sound Avenue, Riverhead
liooldtymer.com