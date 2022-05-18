Grapevine

Cheers to East End Beer, Cider & Booze for Summer 2022

By
0
comments
Posted on
Lift your beer and toast your local brewery, distillery or cidery!
Lift your beer and toast your local brewery, distillery or cidery!
Getty Images

While the Twin Forks is known for its robust wine region full of award-winning vineyards, it is also home to about two dozen craft breweries, cideries and distilleries offering beer and sipping options besides vino. New to the scene this summer are Long Island Farm Brewery at the Waterdrinker Family Farm and Garden in Manorville, where craft beer lovers can get a taste of some of the freshest brews the area has to offer. Pack a growler and hit these tasting rooms for a flight today!

EAST END BREWERIES 

Eastern Front Brewing Co.
13100 Main Road, Mattituck
facebook.com/easternfrontbrewing

Garden of Eve Farm Brewery
4558 Sound Avenue, Riverhead
gardenofevefarm.com/brewery

Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.
234 Carpenter Street, Greenport/42155 Main Road, Peconic
greenportharborbrewing.com

Jamesport Farm Brewery
5873 Sound Avenue, Riverhead.
jfbrewery.com

Long Ireland Beer Co.
817 Pulaski Street, Riverhead
longirelandbrewing.com

Long Island Farm Brewery
663 Wading River Road, Manorville
longislandfarmbrewery.com

Montauk Brewing Co.
62 South Erie Avenue, Montauk
montaukbrewingco.com

North Fork Brewing Co.
24 East 2nd Street Riverhead
northforkbrewingco.com

Peconic County Brewing
221 East Main Street, Riverhead
peconiccountybrewing.com

Shelter Island Craft Brewery
55 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island
shelterislandcraftbrewery.com

Tradewinds Brewing Company
70 West Main Street, Riverhead
tradewindsbrewing.com

Twin Fork Beer Co.
807 Raynor Avenue, Calverton
twinforkbeer.com

übergeek Brewing Company
400 Hallett Avenue, Riverhead
ubergeekbrewing.com

Westhampton Beach Brewing Co.
220 Rogers Way, Suite I, Westhampton Beach
whbbrewingco.com

Rob Raffa, owner of übergeek Brewing Company
Rob Raffa, owner of übergeek Brewing CompanyCourtesy übergeek Brewing Company

EAST END CIDERIES

Riverhead Cider House
2711 Sound Avenue, Calverton
riverheadcider.com

Woodside Orchards
729 Route, Aquebogue
woodsideorchards.com

Wӧlffer Estate
139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack
wolffer.com

 

Woodside Orchards hard cider
Woodside Orchards hard cider

EAST END DISTILLERIES

Greenport Distilling & Bar
211 Carpenter Street, Greenport
greenportdistillery.com

Long Island Spirits
2182 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow
lispirits.com

Montauk Distilling Co.
24 East 2nd Street, Riverhead
montaukdistillingco.com

Sagaponack Farm Distillery
369 Sagg Road, Sagaponack
sagaponackfarmdistillery.com

Twin Stills Moonshine
5506 Sound Avenue, Riverhead
liooldtymer.com

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites