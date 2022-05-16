Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

From organic produce to home-made jams and baked goods, East End farmers markets are committed to meeting the seasonal demand for delicious, fresh, and local foods. But these markets are more than just a place to go food shopping — they allow families to spend time together while supporting and forming relationships with local farmers. This summer, celebrate farmers’ labors of love by enjoying fresh produce and partaking in the rich web of cultural experiences tied to the following markets across the Hamptons and North Fork.

HAMPTONS FARMERS MARKETS

Amber Waves Farm Market

Where: Amber Waves Farm, 367 Main Street, Amagansett

When: Daily through the summer, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.; café hours 8 a.m.–3 p.m.

Who: amberwavesfarm.org

East Hampton Farmers Market

Where: Herrick Park, 67 Newtown Lane, East Hampton

When: Fridays through September 9, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Who: easthamptonfarmersmarket.org

Good Ground Farmers Market

Where: Hamptons Bays Plaza, 190 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

When: Thursdays through September 15, 3–7 p.m.

Who: eciny.org

Montauk Farmers Market

Where: Montauk Village Green, 743 Montauk Highway, Montauk

When: Thursdays, June 9 through September 8, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.; Fridays, September 16 through November 18, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Who: montaukchamber.com

Sag Harbor Farmers Market

Where: Sag Harbor Yacht Club, 51 Bay Street, Sag Harbor

When: Saturdays, May 28 through October 29, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Who: facebook.com/sagharborfarmersmarket

Southampton Farmers & Artisans Market

Where: Agawam Park, 51 Pond Lane, Southampton

When: Sundays through October 9, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Who: southamptonchamber.com

Springs Farmers Market

Where: Ashawagh Hall, 780 Springs Fireplace Road, Springs

When: Saturdays through mid October, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Who: ashawagh-hall.org

Westhampton Beach Farmers Market

Where: WHB Village Green, 11 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach

When: Saturdays through the summer, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Who: facebook.com/westhamptonbeachfarmersmarket

NORTH FORK FARMERS MARKETS

Andrews Family Farm Stand

Where: 1038 Sound Avenue, Wading River

When: Daily through the summer, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Who: andrewsfamilyfarm.com

Bayview Market & Farms

Where: 891 Main Road, Aquebogue

When: Daily through the summer, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.

Who: bayviewfarmmarket.com

Havens Farmers Market

Where: Shelter Island Historical Society, 16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island

When: Saturdays, May 28 through September 3, 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Who: shelterislandhistorical.org

Sound Shore Market & Farms

Where: 5629 Sound Avenue, Northville

When: Daily through the summer, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.

Who: bayviewfarmmarket.com

Sylvester Manor Farm Stand

Where: Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, 21 Manwaring Road, Shelter Island

When: Saturdays and Sundays through the summer, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Who: sylvestermanor.org