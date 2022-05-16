From organic produce to home-made jams and baked goods, East End farmers markets are committed to meeting the seasonal demand for delicious, fresh, and local foods. But these markets are more than just a place to go food shopping — they allow families to spend time together while supporting and forming relationships with local farmers. This summer, celebrate farmers’ labors of love by enjoying fresh produce and partaking in the rich web of cultural experiences tied to the following markets across the Hamptons and North Fork.
HAMPTONS FARMERS MARKETS
Amber Waves Farm Market
Where: Amber Waves Farm, 367 Main Street, Amagansett
When: Daily through the summer, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.; café hours 8 a.m.–3 p.m.
Who: amberwavesfarm.org
East Hampton Farmers Market
Where: Herrick Park, 67 Newtown Lane, East Hampton
When: Fridays through September 9, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Who: easthamptonfarmersmarket.org
Good Ground Farmers Market
Where: Hamptons Bays Plaza, 190 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
When: Thursdays through September 15, 3–7 p.m.
Who: eciny.org
Montauk Farmers Market
Where: Montauk Village Green, 743 Montauk Highway, Montauk
When: Thursdays, June 9 through September 8, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.; Fridays, September 16 through November 18, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
Who: montaukchamber.com
Sag Harbor Farmers Market
Where: Sag Harbor Yacht Club, 51 Bay Street, Sag Harbor
When: Saturdays, May 28 through October 29, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Who: facebook.com/sagharborfarmersmarket
Southampton Farmers & Artisans Market
Where: Agawam Park, 51 Pond Lane, Southampton
When: Sundays through October 9, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
Who: southamptonchamber.com
Springs Farmers Market
Where: Ashawagh Hall, 780 Springs Fireplace Road, Springs
When: Saturdays through mid October, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Who: ashawagh-hall.org
Westhampton Beach Farmers Market
Where: WHB Village Green, 11 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach
When: Saturdays through the summer, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Who: facebook.com/westhamptonbeachfarmersmarket
NORTH FORK FARMERS MARKETS
Andrews Family Farm Stand
Where: 1038 Sound Avenue, Wading River
When: Daily through the summer, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Who: andrewsfamilyfarm.com
Bayview Market & Farms
Where: 891 Main Road, Aquebogue
When: Daily through the summer, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.
Who: bayviewfarmmarket.com
Havens Farmers Market
Where: Shelter Island Historical Society, 16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island
When: Saturdays, May 28 through September 3, 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Who: shelterislandhistorical.org
Sound Shore Market & Farms
Where: 5629 Sound Avenue, Northville
When: Daily through the summer, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.
Who: bayviewfarmmarket.com
Sylvester Manor Farm Stand
Where: Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, 21 Manwaring Road, Shelter Island
When: Saturdays and Sundays through the summer, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
Who: sylvestermanor.org