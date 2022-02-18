Podcasts

Podcast: Dan Talks with Donnamarie Barnes, Sylvester Manor Educational Farm Curator & Archivist

By
0
comments
Posted on
Donnamarie Barnes, Sylvester Manor Educational Farm Curator & Archivist
Donnamarie Barnes, Sylvester Manor Educational Farm Curator & Archivist

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Episode 67: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Donnamarie Barnes, Sylvester Manor Educational Farm curator/archivist. A lifelong resident of Sag Harbor, she came to Sylvester Manor in 2014 as a volunteer and history docent, and she’s now working to archive the various collections within the Manor house, as well as lead insightful tours.

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast here.

Dan Rattiner speaks with Donnamarie Barnes, Sylvester Manor Educational Farm curator/‌archivistEpisode 67

Who’s Here in the Hamptons


About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites