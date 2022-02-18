Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Episode 67: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Donnamarie Barnes, Sylvester Manor Educational Farm curator/archivist. A lifelong resident of Sag Harbor, she came to Sylvester Manor in 2014 as a volunteer and history docent, and she’s now working to archive the various collections within the Manor house, as well as lead insightful tours.

