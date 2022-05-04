Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Enjoy these fun and enriching Hamptons events and activities out and about for Mother’s Day weekend and beyond, May 6–12, 2022.

LIVE SHOWS

Certain Moves at Wölffer Estate

Friday, May 6, 5–8 p.m.

Don’t miss Certain Moves, a local Hamptons favorite playing a fine selection of pop music from the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. Meanwhile, sip on some bubbly in the elegant tasting room at Wölffer Estate.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

Live Music at Cowfish with Izzy Potter

Friday, May 6, 6 p.m.

Don’t miss the soothing tunes of Izzy Potter, a Long Island-based singer and songwriter. While you’re there, sample some delicious seafood and specialty cocktails while drinking in the spectacular views at Cowfish.

258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com

Title Wave: The 2022 New Works Festival

Friday-Sunday, May 6–8

Bay Street Theater’s New Works Series is an opportunity for playwrights to work on their play in-person with directors and professional actors. Selected plays will be provided with dramaturgical notes from our artistic leadership, rehearsal time and a public staged reading followed by an audience talkback, spread over a festive several days. See the full schedule of plays and musicals on Bay Street’s website.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Film Screening: Isadora

Saturday, May 7, 1–3:30 p.m.

The East Hampton Library is presenting a family screening of Isadora, the story of a 1920s dancer whose provocative projects shocked the public of her time. The 1969 film led to an Oscar for actress Vanessa Redgrave.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Klyph Black & Rumor Has It at The Stephen Talkhouse

Saturday, May 7, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss the rockin’ jams of Klyph Black and his crew at The Stephen Talkhouse, an old Hamptons home that’s been transformed into a music venue. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased ahead of time.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

2022 Bridgehampton Half & 5K

Saturday, May 7, 9 a.m.

Meet at the Beebe Windmill for this marathon through the picturesque villages of Sagaponack and Bridgehampton. You’ll be raising money for charity while you run.

Hildreth Avenue, Bridgehampton. bridgehamptonhalf.com

Gemelli Gelato Opening for the Season

Saturday, May 7, 1 p.m.

Hampton Bays’ favorite Gemelli Gelato will be opening for the 2022 season with 24 flavors of Gelato and Sorbet. Enjoy plenty of outdoor seating on the beautiful lawn as well as games for kids.

139 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-6000, gemelligelatohamptonbays.com

Goat Yoga

Sunday, May 8, 9–10 a.m.

You won’t want to miss this special outdoor yoga class at Corwith’s Farmstand. Bring a bottle of water and athletic clothing. Goat yoga involves flexing, stretching and posing with some of the happiest animals on the farm!

851 Head of Pond Road, Water Mill. corwithsfarmstand.com

ENRICHING PROGRAMS

Sound Meditation

Saturday, May 7, 10:30 a.m.

Enjoy a breezy Saturday at the Southampton Arts Center, where you can take part in a relaxing sound meditation led by Bowl Master and Meditation DJ Daniel Lauter. You can register ahead of time online.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967 southamptonartscenter.org

Cooking With Rob Scott: Bakery-Style Snickerdoodle Scones

Saturday, May 7, 1:30–2:30 p.m.

Enjoy a virtual opportunity to create this tasty treat from your own kitchen. Register ahead of time for the video link and ingredient kit.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Mother’s Day Weekend at Gurney’s

Saturday & Sunday, May 7 & 8

If you’re looking to do something unique for mom, take a trip over to Gurney’s, where she can take a mixology class on Saturday and enjoy a delicious brunch on Sunday. A carving menu, charcuterie board and kids’ menu are all part of the fun. You can even book her an appointment at the Seawater Spa for a weekend that’s truly memorable.

290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com/montauk

Mother’s Day Brunch at NAIA Supporting Luv Michael

Sunday, May 8, 1– 3 p.m.

Enjoy a delicious brunch at NAIA featuring delicious favorites and smoothies. All proceeds will go to train, educate and employ autistic adults.

281 County Road 39A, Southampton. 934-222-0099, naiahamptons.com

Tap Class for Seniors

Monday, May 9, noon–1 p.m.

Join instructor Mary Castro for this toe-tappin’ opportunity to learn about musicality, dancing and timing through the art of tap. Beginners are welcome but some basic experience is helpful. The class is $40 and space is limited.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

Stay Fit With Tsuyumi

Wednesday, May 11, 1–1:45 p.m.

Get a full-body workout with this fun-filled class featuring chair exercises and light weights. The goal is strength-building, conditioning and balance. Be sure to register ahead of time and bring your own weights.

871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377, montauklibrary.org

A Treasure in Southampton: The Stained Glass Windows at St. Andrew’s Dune Church

Thursday, May 12, 11 a.m.–noon

Don’t miss Alice Cooney Frelinghuysen, Curator of American Decorative Arts at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She will be exploring the stained-glass windows of St. Andrew’s Dune Church, which range from opalescent glass to Pre-Raphaelite-inspired panes. You will discuss the windows in terms of their artistry and history, which are connected to the stories of Southampton.

17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org

Tai Chi with John Turnbull

Thursday, May 12, noon–1 p.m.

Thai chi is famous for decreasing stress, improving your mood and building stamina and flexibility. Registration is required.

2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Tour the Watermill Center

Friday, May 6, 2:30–4 p.m.

Don’t miss this special opportunity to view the Watermill Center, a haven for artists from around the world. You’ll look at the curated art collection, extensive library and manicured gardens of the center. Be sure to dress for both indoor and outdoor viewing.

39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org

17 Women Art Show

Saturday & Sunday, May 7 & 8, 11 a.m.

Take in this special exhibition in memory of the unofficial mayor of Springs, Vito Sisti. Painting, photography and sculpture will be on display at Ashawagh Hall and a wine reception will be happening on Saturday evening from 5–7 p.m.

780 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton. 516-318-0000, karynmannixcontemporary.com/womensshow2022

Perspectives: by Ron Butcher

On view through May 22

Don’t miss the intriguing photography of Ron Butcher, whose photos include hand-printed scenes from Long Island and New York City. The landscapes look like delicate watercolors. The Southampton Cultural Center Gallery is open on Thursdays and Fridays from 2:30–5 p.m., on Saturdays from 2:30–7 p.m. and Sundays from 2:30–5 p.m.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

An Art of Changes: Jasper Johns Prints, 1950-2018

On view through July 10

Jasper Johns was born in Georgia and moved to New York at the age of 18, where he began his flourishing career as a painter, sculptor and printmaker. He is known as one of the 20th century’s greatest American artists. This Parrish Art Museum exhibition features over 90 pieces in intaglio, lithography and screen printing.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.