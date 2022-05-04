Enjoy these fun and enriching Hamptons events and activities out and about for Mother’s Day weekend and beyond, May 6–12, 2022.
LIVE SHOWS
Certain Moves at Wölffer Estate
Friday, May 6, 5–8 p.m.
Don’t miss Certain Moves, a local Hamptons favorite playing a fine selection of pop music from the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. Meanwhile, sip on some bubbly in the elegant tasting room at Wölffer Estate.
139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com
Live Music at Cowfish with Izzy Potter
Friday, May 6, 6 p.m.
Don’t miss the soothing tunes of Izzy Potter, a Long Island-based singer and songwriter. While you’re there, sample some delicious seafood and specialty cocktails while drinking in the spectacular views at Cowfish.
258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com
Title Wave: The 2022 New Works Festival
Friday-Sunday, May 6–8
Bay Street Theater’s New Works Series is an opportunity for playwrights to work on their play in-person with directors and professional actors. Selected plays will be provided with dramaturgical notes from our artistic leadership, rehearsal time and a public staged reading followed by an audience talkback, spread over a festive several days. See the full schedule of plays and musicals on Bay Street’s website.
1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org
Film Screening: Isadora
Saturday, May 7, 1–3:30 p.m.
The East Hampton Library is presenting a family screening of Isadora, the story of a 1920s dancer whose provocative projects shocked the public of her time. The 1969 film led to an Oscar for actress Vanessa Redgrave.
159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org
Klyph Black & Rumor Has It at The Stephen Talkhouse
Saturday, May 7, 8 p.m.
Don’t miss the rockin’ jams of Klyph Black and his crew at The Stephen Talkhouse, an old Hamptons home that’s been transformed into a music venue. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased ahead of time.
161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com
OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
2022 Bridgehampton Half & 5K
Saturday, May 7, 9 a.m.
Meet at the Beebe Windmill for this marathon through the picturesque villages of Sagaponack and Bridgehampton. You’ll be raising money for charity while you run.
Hildreth Avenue, Bridgehampton. bridgehamptonhalf.com
Gemelli Gelato Opening for the Season
Saturday, May 7, 1 p.m.
Hampton Bays’ favorite Gemelli Gelato will be opening for the 2022 season with 24 flavors of Gelato and Sorbet. Enjoy plenty of outdoor seating on the beautiful lawn as well as games for kids.
139 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-6000, gemelligelatohamptonbays.com
Goat Yoga
Sunday, May 8, 9–10 a.m.
You won’t want to miss this special outdoor yoga class at Corwith’s Farmstand. Bring a bottle of water and athletic clothing. Goat yoga involves flexing, stretching and posing with some of the happiest animals on the farm!
851 Head of Pond Road, Water Mill. corwithsfarmstand.com
ENRICHING PROGRAMS
Sound Meditation
Saturday, May 7, 10:30 a.m.
Enjoy a breezy Saturday at the Southampton Arts Center, where you can take part in a relaxing sound meditation led by Bowl Master and Meditation DJ Daniel Lauter. You can register ahead of time online.
25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967 southamptonartscenter.org
Cooking With Rob Scott: Bakery-Style Snickerdoodle Scones
Saturday, May 7, 1:30–2:30 p.m.
Enjoy a virtual opportunity to create this tasty treat from your own kitchen. Register ahead of time for the video link and ingredient kit.
7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net
Mother’s Day Weekend at Gurney’s
Saturday & Sunday, May 7 & 8
If you’re looking to do something unique for mom, take a trip over to Gurney’s, where she can take a mixology class on Saturday and enjoy a delicious brunch on Sunday. A carving menu, charcuterie board and kids’ menu are all part of the fun. You can even book her an appointment at the Seawater Spa for a weekend that’s truly memorable.
290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com/montauk
Mother’s Day Brunch at NAIA Supporting Luv Michael
Sunday, May 8, 1– 3 p.m.
Enjoy a delicious brunch at NAIA featuring delicious favorites and smoothies. All proceeds will go to train, educate and employ autistic adults.
281 County Road 39A, Southampton. 934-222-0099, naiahamptons.com
Tap Class for Seniors
Monday, May 9, noon–1 p.m.
Join instructor Mary Castro for this toe-tappin’ opportunity to learn about musicality, dancing and timing through the art of tap. Beginners are welcome but some basic experience is helpful. The class is $40 and space is limited.
91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org
Stay Fit With Tsuyumi
Wednesday, May 11, 1–1:45 p.m.
Get a full-body workout with this fun-filled class featuring chair exercises and light weights. The goal is strength-building, conditioning and balance. Be sure to register ahead of time and bring your own weights.
871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377, montauklibrary.org
A Treasure in Southampton: The Stained Glass Windows at St. Andrew’s Dune Church
Thursday, May 12, 11 a.m.–noon
Don’t miss Alice Cooney Frelinghuysen, Curator of American Decorative Arts at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She will be exploring the stained-glass windows of St. Andrew’s Dune Church, which range from opalescent glass to Pre-Raphaelite-inspired panes. You will discuss the windows in terms of their artistry and history, which are connected to the stories of Southampton.
17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org
Tai Chi with John Turnbull
Thursday, May 12, noon–1 p.m.
Thai chi is famous for decreasing stress, improving your mood and building stamina and flexibility. Registration is required.
2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org
ART EXHIBITIONS
Tour the Watermill Center
Friday, May 6, 2:30–4 p.m.
Don’t miss this special opportunity to view the Watermill Center, a haven for artists from around the world. You’ll look at the curated art collection, extensive library and manicured gardens of the center. Be sure to dress for both indoor and outdoor viewing.
39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org
17 Women Art Show
Saturday & Sunday, May 7 & 8, 11 a.m.
Take in this special exhibition in memory of the unofficial mayor of Springs, Vito Sisti. Painting, photography and sculpture will be on display at Ashawagh Hall and a wine reception will be happening on Saturday evening from 5–7 p.m.
780 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton. 516-318-0000, karynmannixcontemporary.com/womensshow2022
Perspectives: by Ron Butcher
On view through May 22
Don’t miss the intriguing photography of Ron Butcher, whose photos include hand-printed scenes from Long Island and New York City. The landscapes look like delicate watercolors. The Southampton Cultural Center Gallery is open on Thursdays and Fridays from 2:30–5 p.m., on Saturdays from 2:30–7 p.m. and Sundays from 2:30–5 p.m.
25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org
An Art of Changes: Jasper Johns Prints, 1950-2018
On view through July 10
Jasper Johns was born in Georgia and moved to New York at the age of 18, where he began his flourishing career as a painter, sculptor and printmaker. He is known as one of the 20th century’s greatest American artists. This Parrish Art Museum exhibition features over 90 pieces in intaglio, lithography and screen printing.
279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org
Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.