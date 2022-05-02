Mother’s Day Gift Ideas for East End Food & Wine Lovers

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There are so many different types of moms on the East End with a myriad of distinct tastes, and this week, we’re Mother’s Day shopping for the moms with the most literal sense of taste: the foodies, sweet tooths and wine lovers. Keep in mind that these are purchasable gifts, so if you’re looking for Mother’s Day dinner reservations, check out this week’s guide on that. Without further ado, let’s shop food and wine for Mom.

For Moms Who Go Nuts for Doughnuts

Surprise Mom on Sunday morning with half a dozen doughnuts from the North Fork Doughnut Company. Each flavor more unique than the last, the box contains raspberry eclair, tiramisu, banana crème brûlée, toasted almond raspberry white chocolate, Ferro Roche and citrus cream swirl. In order to provide Mom with the freshest possible treats, pickup is only available at the Mattituck store May 8, 8:30–11:30 a.m. Order your box ($26) and reserve your pickup time online before they’re all sold out. 100 Love Lane, Mattituck. 631-298-7941, nofodoco.com

For Moms Who Make a Great Date

While buying a fancy bottle of wine is a great gift for many moms, there’s something extra special about making an experience out of it. Surprise Mom with a date at Sannino Vineyard for their Mother’s Day Special, which includes a glass of Bianca White Merlot, a white chocolate pairing and potted flowers from GardenWorx in Aquebogue. The event runs 11 a.m.–6 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, and tickets are $25. 15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

For Moms Who Love the Classics (photo at top of page)

North Fork Chocolate Company’s chocolate boxes are classic for a reason — they never cease to amaze and delight. The Mother’s Day boxes come in two sizes, a 15-count and a 24-count, as well as the duet tower package that includes both. They’re filled with chef’s-choice assorted handcrafted Belgian chocolate bonbons and truffles, though shoppers can call ahead or email [email protected] to select what they know Mom will love best. 740 Main Road, Aquebogue. 631-779-2963, northforkchocolate.com

For the Mom Looking to Expand Her Palate

Wine on its own is perfectly fine, but when expertly paired, it’s truly divine. You, Mom and up to four additional guests can learn how to enjoy Sparkling Pointe wines at their finest with a Mother’s Day pairing on May 8, reservation times starting at 10:45 a.m. Groups will enjoy a delightful trio of artisanal chocolates, cheeses and a four-wine flight, and learn how best to pair each. Tickets are $35 per person. 39750 County Road 48, Southold. 631-765-0200, sparklingpointe.com

For Moms Who Want More

Citarella knows that many moms love to be spoiled and that we love to spoil them, which is why for Mother’s Day, they’re offering a wide selection of gift baskets filled to bursting with gourmet goodies. Their Taste of Italy comprises a collection of Italian imports — parmigiano reggiano, cerignola olives and prosciutto — for $50, while Citeralla’s Own Coffee Treats includes their almond and chocolate biscotti and Brooklyn-roasted coffee for $40. That’s So Sweet is packed with plenty of chocolate, cookies, dried fruit and more for $89, while That’s Extra Sweet throws in chocolate-hazelnut pralines, popcorn and a Lazzaroni Amaretti window box for $139. The king (or queen) of all Citarella packages is the Seafood Tower for Two, which includes fresh Wellfleet oysters, littleneck clams, cooked shrimp, king crab, stone crab claws and cocktail sauce for $249, and for an additional $50, you can add American caviar, crème Fraîche and blinis. Locations in Southampton, Bridgehampton and East Hampton. citarella.com/local/shop/citarella-gifts