Something to Wine About: Sannino 2020 Fresco White Wine Blend

If you’re ready to start stocking up your white wines for the summer, be sure to check out Sannino Vineyard’s 2020 Fresco White Wine Blend. This is a delightful white wine blend. It’s refreshingly dry with notes of peach, citrus and lemon. This wine has great acidity and is phenomenally balanced with a lemon drop-like finish.

Owner and winemaker Anthony Sannino had this to say about his creation: “Fresco is created from nine equal parts of different grape varieties, seven of which are part of our newest 2018 planting in Cutchogue. I chose sémillon, pinot blanc, pinot gris, muscat blanc, marsanne roussanne and viognier to be planted in separate 500-foot-long rows side by side to be part of our fresco blend along with sauvignon blanc and chardonnay, which are grown in different areas of our vineyard.”

He adds, “An artist creating a true fresco is challenged to apply combinations of colors to a rapidly curing plaster in order to achieve a masterpiece, (that) is how I interpret harvesting all of these varieties at an optimum ripeness and flavor profile in order to achieve a wine that hopefully pleases many people. The technical part of creating fresco involves harvesting and co-fermenting the seven varieties first, while chardonnay and sauvignon blanc are added after they have been fermented separately. Fermentation is at a very cool temperature with a goal to reach complete dryness. Fresco is also created to imply a mouthfeel including a bright acidity and a freshness expressing the multitude of fruit characteristics from all of the varieties.”

All the varietals were steel-fermented allowing the fruit to shine. This wine would pair beautifully with salads, fruits and seafood. It retails for $28.

*The 2020 Fresco White Wine Blend was sampled; the photo is vintage 2017.

To learn more about Sannino Vineyard wines, visit sanninovineyard.com.