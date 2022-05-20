Peconic Jitney Plan Advances in Sag Harbor

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Plans to resume Peconic Jitney passenger ferry service between the Twin Forks progressed in Sag Harbor, but have yet to come up for a vote in Greenport a month before the planned launch.

The Village of Sag Harbor voted 3-1 with one abstention on May 10 to approve a measure allowing a passenger ferry to load and unload at Long Wharf. The village board also scheduled a June 14 public hearing on a proposal to grant a special use permit for the seasonal ferry application.

“It’s consistent with a commitment to public transportation, a substitute for at least some of the traffic between ourselves and the North Fork,” said Sag Harbor Mayor James Larocca, who voted for the measure. Trustee Robert Plumb abstained because he was absent and in quarantine. The lone no vote from Trustee Aidan Corish, who suggested using the transient dock instead, said: “The reality is this wharf has morphed into something different. It’s a place of respite.”

The Suffolk County Legislature approved the Peconic Jitney’s five-year ferry license last month. The ferry would run 45-minute round trips between Long Wharf and Mitchell Park Marina from June 17 to September 18. It would be run by the same company that operates the Hampton Jitney bus service.

Greenport village officials said that as of press time the proposal had not been scheduled for discussion at either of its May board meetings. The Sag Harbor hearing drew a mix of comments for and against.

“We don’t need it,” said Ruby Jackson, bemoaning traffic concerns.

Several speakers urged more time be taken to study the issue before moving forward. Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce President Ellen Dioguardi reported a poll of local businesses found 88% favored the ferry, 7% didn’t care, and 3% were opposed. The ferry company’s leaders supported the bid in-person.

“Sag Harbor has a long cultural history, maritime history, and the allowance of ferry service at the wharf is very much in tune with the history of Sag Harbor,” said Hampton Jitney General Manager Andrew Lynch.