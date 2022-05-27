Soloviev Eyes Cutchogue Boutique Hotel

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

With renovations nearly complete at historic Shelter Island inn The Chequit, its owners will soon seek Town of Southold approval to build a 40-room boutique hotel at Peconic Bay Vineyard in Cutchogue.

That’s the word from Stacey Soloviev, who co-owns and manages The Chequit, Peconic Bay winery, several North Fork farms and other East End businesses in partnership with Soloviev Group, the parent company of Crossroads America, whose CEO is her billionaire ex-husband Stefan Soloviev — one of the nation’s largest landowners.

“When people understand the project more, they feel more comfortable with it,” she says, adding that the 6,000-square-foot main building will include a restaurant, bunglalows, spa and retail space, although no name or renderings are available yet. “I could’ve filed already, but The Chequit was the focus.”

The designer who oversaw The Chequit will be involved in the Cutchogue project. The project comes as Soloviev also acquired the Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy, including the attached fountain shop, and Jack’s Marine, which is also on Shelter Island. In both cases, the staff stayed on and Soloviev says changes were minimal, other than adding some organic brands to the drug store shelves.

“It is the only pharmacy on Shelter Island, so it definitely needs to stay,” she says. Of the connected soda shop, she adds: “It’s really great … it really is the place to go to get all of the island news.”

Besides the Cutchogue hotel, Peconic Bay Vineyard is also planning a big All American BBQ and Fireworks Show from 5–9 p.m. on July 4. The firework show is by Santore Fireworks, while the Cutchogue Fire Department and The Catered Fork are serving up the eats. The fireworks will be displayed from the South Field just behind the vineyard.

And the wine will be flowing. The winery added 30 more acres to the 140 it had under vine and will continue expanding. At the Krissie farm, they have planted 2.5 acres each of pinot gris, pinot blanc, muscat ottonel and semillion. At the Oregon Road Farm they have planted 5.7 acres of chenin blanc, 2.5 acres of albariño, 2.5 acres of syrah, 3 acres of petite verdot, and half an acre of cabernet Franc. And in 2023, they’re planning on putting in 3 acres of viognier, and 5.5 more acres of cabernet Franc.

But the celebration will continue all summer long for The Chequit, which is celebrating its reopening upon its 150th anniversary, with its restaurant and tavern opening soon.

“We’re so excited to welcome everybody back to this historic property,” Soloviev says. “Just to see that kind of community support really makes it worth it. It’s the hardest thing I have ever done. I can understand why nobody else did it before.”