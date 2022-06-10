Podcasts

Podcast: Dan Talks with Bill Schulman, Author ‘Pinstripes & Tales: Curious Stories The Yankees Told Me’

By
0
comments
Posted on
Bill Schulman and his book, "Pinstripes and Tales: Curious Stories The Yankees Told Me"
Bill Schulman and his book, “Pinstripes and Tales: Curious Stories The Yankees Told Me”

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Bill Schulman, Author
Pinstripes & Tales: Curious Stories The Yankees Told Me

Episode 83: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Bill Schulman, author of Pinstripes & Tales: Curious Stories The Yankees Told Me. He has interviewed more than 100 Bronx Bombers while writing his “Collecting Memories” and “Where Are They Now” columns for Yankees Magazine, the team’s official publication.

Dan Rattiner speaks with Bill Schulman, author of Pinstripes and Tales: Curious Stories The Yankees Told Me – Episode 83

Who’s Here in the Hamptons


Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites