In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Bill Schulman, Author

Pinstripes & Tales: Curious Stories The Yankees Told Me

Episode 83: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Bill Schulman, author of Pinstripes & Tales: Curious Stories The Yankees Told Me. He has interviewed more than 100 Bronx Bombers while writing his “Collecting Memories” and “Where Are They Now” columns for Yankees Magazine, the team’s official publication.

