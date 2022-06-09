Dan’s Papers, Behind The Hedges Earn Press Club of LI Honors

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Press Club of Long Island honored Dan’s Papers and its real estate-focused sister publication Behind The Hedges with five awards for editorial excellence at its annual gala on June 2.

Dan’s Papers Editor in Chief Timothy Bolger won for environmental coverage and neighborhood/community news, Behind The Hedges Editor in Chief Taylor K. Vecsey won best magazine and for real estate coverage, and DansPapers.com Managing Editor Oliver Peterson won for in-depth reporting.

Press Club LI Awards

Bolger won second place in the community news category with The Brooks House, a feature on the effort to save abstract expressionists James Brooks’ and Charlotte Park’s historic studio, and third place in the environmental news category for FIMP Gears Up: $1.5B Storm Safeguard Plan Advances, Despite Concerns about the long-awaited $1.7 billion Fire Island to Montauk Point project.

For Hedges, Vecsey won second place in the real estate category with The Great Hamptons Land Rush of 2021, about how buyers are turning to what land is available to create their own haven out east. Hedges overall also won third place in the best magazine category.

Peterson won third place in the in-depth report/series category for his Dan’s Papers story, Fentanyl-laced Cocaine Claims 6 Lives in 8 Days, about a string of fatal overdoses on the North Fork last summer.

In addition, Dan’s sister publication Long Island Press won three PCLI awards in the crime and justice, government and politics, and health and science categories. PCLI is the local chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, a leading trade group advocating for press rights.

NYPA Awards

The PCLI awards came about a month after the New York Press Association (NYPA) honored Dan’s Papers and Hedges with four awards for editorial excellence during the trade group’s annual Better Newspaper Contest.

Those NYPA awards were among 36 won by Schneps Media, the parent company of Dan’s Papers and Behind The Hedges as well as dozens of other publications across the New York Metro area and beyond.

Schneps Media newspapers earned awards in various categories recognizing outstanding editorial, graphic and photographic content, website development as well as excellence in advertising.

The chain finished the contest with 365 points, the second-highest total for newsgroups across the Empire State.