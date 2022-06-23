Top 5 East End Kids & Family Events This Week: June 24–28, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Find East End enrichment and good times with your kids at our top five, all-ages and family friendly events and activities this week, June 24–28, 2022, plus 10 reliable, go-to local venues.

You can find more things to do this season with our Summer 2022 Calendar: Can’t-Miss Hamptons & North Fork Events!

Top 5 Family Events to Check Out This Week

Fairies Storytime

Friday, June 24, 11 a.m.

Enjoy this free storytime about your favorite magical sprites with no registration required. If you want, come dressed with your favorite fairy accessories!

201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Tiny Food Party

Friday, June 24, 12:30–1:30 p.m.

Your teen can enjoy little bites of all of their favorite treats at the Shelter Island Library. Be sure to register online in advance.

37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

Rollin’ With Rambo Roller Skate Class

Friday, June 24, 3:45–4:45 p.m.

Your little roller in grades K–3 can join Ex-Pro roller derby athlete Samantha Duane as she shares more than 15 years of roller skate knowledge. Skates can be borrowed if you don’t own a pair; just be sure to leave your child’s shoe size when you sign up. You’ll need to bring your own protective gear, which is strongly encouraged.

92 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton. 631-604-2777, projectmost.org

Meet the Martins: Purple Martin Life Cycle, Eggs & Hatched Chicks

Saturday, June 25, 10:30 a.m.

Bring your little chick of any age over to the South Fork Natural History Museum, where they will view just-hatched purple Martin nestlings. You’ll also go into the field to view newly laid eggs and nestlings, helping the purple Martin steward to collect data. The cost is $10 for children, $15 for adults and free for museum members.

377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Ocean Bingo

Tuesday, June 28, 11:15 a.m.

Bring your little marine fan ages 3 through entering kindergarten over to the Rogers Memorial Library, where you’ll play a little bingo with a seaside twist. Kiddos can win a book to take home. Pre-registration is required.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

Amber Waves Farm

Your kiddos will love this family-friendly farm that features over 350 varieties of veggies, herbs and fresh-cut flowers. You’ll also enjoy a market cafe featuring a special kids’ menu and bakery.

367 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

Amagansett Youth Park

Your kiddos can hop, skip and jump over to the Amagansett Youth Park in the rain or shine of spring. The facilities include picnic tables, a roller skating rink and a playground. On a rainy day, head into the clubhouse for the indoor play area and toddler arts center.

206 Town Lane, East Hampton. ehamptonny.gov/facilities/facility/details/Amagansett-Youth-Park-60

Atlantic Avenue Beach

This beach is a hit with parents due to its beautiful sand, nice-sized waves and vigilant lifeguards. There’s also a snack shack serving ice cream, food and drinks. Parking and restrooms are available.

4 Atlantic Avenue, Amagansett. 631-324-2417, ehamptonny.gov/facilities/facility/details/Atlantic-Avenue-Beach-45

Havens Beach Park

Welcome summer with a playground, gazebo and bathrooms right on the beach in Sag Harbor. Kiddos can enjoy some beautiful scenery while they play.

Havens Beach Road, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0222, sagharborchamber.com/vendors/havens-beach

Long Island Aquarium

A popular destination for native Long Islanders as well as visitors, the Long Island Aquarium offers bustling indoor exhibits that include an Amazon Rainforest, Amphibian Alley and, of course, your favorite swimmy friends. You’ll also enjoy outdoor exhibits that include Ancient Reptile Ruins and Creatures of the Night.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Main Road Biscuit Co.

Parents rave about the down-home cookin’ at this favorite North Fork eatery, known for its biscuits, waffles and omelets. Grab a smoothie and head on out for a day of nature exploration on the East End!

1601 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-775-3463, mainroadbiscuitco.com

Montauk State Park Playground

Parents love this recently refurbished playground featuring covered seating and a sandbox. It’s located adjacent to the restrooms and within walking distance of the historic lighthouse.

2000 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3781, parks.ny.gov/parks/61

Patty’s Berries and Bunches

If you’re looking for a great way to enjoy the North Fork with the kiddos, head on over to Patty’s Berries and Bunches, where you’ll enjoy U-pick berries and flowers. There’s also a fresh produce stand with seasonal ice cream and baked goods for purchase.

410 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-655-7996, pattysberriesandbunches.org

Quogue Wildlife Refuge

Your little nature lover can explore critters living in forests and ponds as well as view a beautiful butterfly garden. There’s also a nature gift shop kids can check out on the weekends from noon–4 p.m.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Southampton Golf Range

Check out this 18-hole mini golf course complete with batting cages and a driving range. You can also stop by the snack bar for some classic burgers and fries.

699 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, hamptonminigolf.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.