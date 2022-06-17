Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Find East End fun and education with your kids at our top five family friendly events and activities this weekend, June 18–20, 2022, plus 10 go-to local venues.

Top 5 Family Events To Check Out This Weekend

Jump Rope and Double Dutch With Erica Dantzler

Saturday, June 18, 10–10:45 a.m.

Your little jumper in grades K–3 can learn from the teo-time World Champion in competitive double dutch. Jump ropers of all levels are welcome.

92 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton. 631-604-2777, projectmost.org

Cooking With Rob Scott: Blueberry Pancake Bread

Saturday, June 18, 1:30–2:30 p.m.

Kiddos of all ages can enjoy this special virtual program offered by the Westhampton Free Library. Register ahead of time for the craft kit and video link.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Harbes Father’s Day Festival

Saturday and Sunday, June 18 and 19, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Enjoy a Father’s Day weekend like none other at Harbes Farm, featuring a Barnyard Adventure that includes a Musical Hayride, Jumbo Jumpers bounce pillows, and a giant kids’ playground. Parents will appreciate the live music, beer fresh from local microbreweries, and a concession stand.

715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-482-7641, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Bubble Hour

Saturday, June 18, 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Kiddos ages 2 and up can enjoy some effervescent fun with the bubble machine on the patio of the Shelter Island Public Library.

37 North Ferry Avenue, Shelter Island. 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

iCamp Bridgehampton

Monday-Friday, June 20-24, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Active campers ages 5–13 will relish the opportunity to explore art, technology, and nature, including opportunities to code, build robots, and make movies. A Junior Camp is available for kiddos ages 3–4 that runs from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. each day, and there are sibling discounts. Register online by the week.

60 Millstone Road, Bridgehampton. 631-466-5298, hisawyer.com

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

Agawam Park

Get your little ones out in the fresh air at Agawam Park, where parents will appreciate soft flooring and sturdy equipment. Enjoy beautiful water views and plenty to keep even toddlers busy. Picnic tables, restrooms and parking are all available.

Pond Lane and Jobs Lane, Southampton. southamptonvillage.org/Facilities/Facility/Details/Agawam-Park-2

Bostwick’s Chowder House

Kiddos and parents alike love this local spot with lots of outdoor seating and a Guppy Menu featuring classics like mozzarella sticks and fish and chips. Meanwhile, grown-ups will enjoy plenty of locally caught seafood, poke bowls and cocktails.

277 Pantigo Road, East Hampton. 631-324-1111, bostwickschowderhouse.com

Bridgehampton Candy Kitchen

After a day of frolicking on the East End, take your brood over to this old-fashioned luncheonette, where they’ll enjoy a wonderful variety of frozen yogurt and ice cream. Sandwiches, burgers, and ice cream sodas are also on the menu.

2391 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9885, yelp.com/biz/bridgehampton-candy-kitchen-bridgehampton

Children’s Museum of the East End

Learn about ships, windmills, and creating your own farm at this favorite East End children’s destination. Mini golf is free with admission! This season, however, you’ll need to call ahead of time to make a reservation.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

Coopers Beach

Grab your bucket and pail and head on over to Coopers Beach, which gets high marks from parents thanks to its clean sand, close bathrooms and tasty snack bar. You can also rent chairs and umbrellas while your kiddos enjoy the perfect-sized waves.

268 Meadow Lane, Southampton. southamptonvillage.org/facilities/facility/details/coopersbeach-6

Downs Farm Preserve

Bring your little explorers over to Main Road in Cutchogue, where Downs Farm preserve is located directly across from Pellegrini Vineyards. Your kiddos can enjoy nature trails, nesting birds, and butterflies in a beautiful environment.

23800 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-765-1283, southoldtownny.gov/266/Downs-Farm-Preserve

Garden of Eve Farm

Swing on over to the Garden of Eve Farm, where young nature-lovers can enjoy a Fun Fields Play Area as well as a Farm Tour that includes collecting eggs, caring for chickens, and harvesting crops. Parents will love the Brewery and Farm Cafe with hot menu service.

4558 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-722-8777, gardenofevefarm.com

Quogue Wildlife Refuge

Your little nature lover can explore critters living in forests and ponds as well as view a beautiful butterfly garden. There’s also a nature gift shop kids can check out on the weekends from noon–4 p.m.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Tick Tock Mini Golf

This classic mini-golf course is located at the Drossos Motel, where kiddos can also enjoy a snack bar with classic American favorites. Parents can sample an Asian-American-style menu while they relax and look on, or get in on the fun with their junior putters.

69125 Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-1334, drossosmotel.com

Whale’s Tale

If you’re looking for an outdoor adventure with the kiddos, hop on the ferry and head on over to the Whale’s Tale on Shelter Island. Little ones will enjoy mini-golf, indoor games and ice cream, while parents will appreciate the coffee.

3 Ram Island Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-1839, shelterislandwhalestale.com

