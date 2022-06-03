Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

East Hampton Village is making history with the first-ever Hamptons Pride Parade this Saturday, June 4.

Mayor Jerry Larsen asked new, local nonprofit Hamptons Pride to organize it, and the East Hampton Village Police and Lifeguards to help direct this important event to celebrate the South Fork’s LGBTQ+ community for Pride Month.

Hamptons Pride Parade Details

Lineup starts at 11 a.m. on Pondview Lane in preparation for the Hamptons Pride Parade to kick off at noon. Revelers will march east on Main Street from Guild Hall to Newtown Lane, Railroad Avenue, and Lumber Lane, ending in Herrick Park, where there will be a rally and celebration featuring D. J. Karin Ward spinning until 3 p.m.

The parade will include more than 40 groups, floats and vehicles in the lineup, including Guild Hall, Bay Street Theater, the Ross School, Ocean Rescue, Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF), the East Hampton Fire Department, Mayor Larsen, Assemblyman Fred Thiele, Town Trustee Susan McGraw Keber, the Edie Windsor Healthcare Center, Incarnation Lutheran Church, East Hampton and Southampton Village Ambulances, the LGBT Network, Southampton Animal Shelter, Hampton Bays GSA, Bridgehampton School, The Jewish Center of the Hamptons, The New Pride Agenda, Amber Waves, Sag Harbor’s John Jermain Memorial Library, East Hampton Golf Club, Our Fabulous Variety Show, Fishtail Media Studios, and many others.

Registration for the Hamptons Pride Parade, at HamptonsPride.org, ended on June 1, but it will be a momentous day as friends, family and co-workers march in solidarity along with a floats, bands and more with flags waving! And all are welcome!

“Let’s come out in numbers to celebrate and support the East End’s LGBTQ+ people and their allies,” Hamptons Pride President Tom House says, pointing out that he also hopes those in attendance will cheer on the Hamptons Pride Parade Grand Marshals, Canio’s Books owner Kathryn Szoka and Stony Brook Southampton Hospital CEO Bob Chaloner.

“Congratulations and thank you to them both!” House adds, noting that the event will be balloon-free and environmentally friendly and full of rainbow flags.

Hamptons Pride History & Mission

Launched in 2021, Hamptons Pride, Inc. is a not-for-profit public charity created to celebrate and commemorate the LGBTQ+ populations and their allies on the East End. Established by locals for the benefit of locals, the organization’s founding goal is the creation of an historical marker and outdoor social area on the footprint of The Swamp (the last and longest-running gay club in the Hamptons) in what is now Wainscott Green, a park in the Town of East Hampton.

To help support the mission set forth by Hamptons Pride, visit hamptonspride.org/donate.