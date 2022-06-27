Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

North Haven rock legend Jimmy Buffett made a surprise appearance during Kygo‘s headlining DJ set at the second annual Palm Tree Music Festival on Saturday, June 25 at Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach.

According to Page Six, Kygos told the audience, “I have a special guest with me for this next one,” as Buffett hit the stage to perform his classic Parrothead anthem “Margaritaville.”

Controversial Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who met earlier with Buffett backstage, watched the performance from the wings of the stage, as Sports Illustrated model Camille Kostek danced nearby with WeWoreWhat designer Danielle Bernstein, Melissa Wood-Tepperberg and Olivia Culpo's sister, Sophia Culpo. Jimmy Buffett Is No Stranger to Surprise Shows

Though Buffett wasn’t on the bill, he has made guest appearances in the Hamptons before. He joined Willie Nelson‘s son, Lukas Nelson (& Promise of the Real band), onstage at a party on Labor Day in 2019, and even entertained guests at Montauk’s exquisite Surf Lodge in 2018, when he jumped onstage as Wyclef Jean performed.

Along with Kygo, this year’s second annual Palm Music Festival lineup featured UK electronic music duo Disclosure, masked German house DJ Claptone, tropical house pioneer Thomas Jack, and Palm Tree Crew artists Forester and Haywood.

Jimmy Buffett + Kygo Tour Dates

Kygo and company’s next stop on their Palm Tree Music Festival tour will be Pag, Croatia for a six-day event August 27–September 1. Visit palmtreecrew.com/pages/festivals to learn more.

Jimmy Buffett is touring this summer, and will play Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Tuesday, August 9. Visit margaritaville.com/tour-dates for tickets and more info, including the next stops on his tour.