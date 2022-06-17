Power Women: Larissa Drekonja, Neon Coat App. Founder

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast, Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps introduces you to an outstanding, powerful woman who has discovered the keys to success and is willing to share that secret with Victoria’s listeners.

MEET LARISSA DREKONJA

This week on the podcast, Vicki speaks with Larissa Drekonja, founder of the app Neon Coat, which connects world-class models with job opportunities. Drekonja discusses her journey that started in Slovenia and moved to Paris and New York; and how she built her business.

Produced by Jacquelyn DeStasio and Eric Hercules