Bitcoin Boss Michelle Bond Joins GOP Primary for Zeldin Seat

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A cryptocurrency trade group leader from Port Jefferson has thrown her hat in the ring for the Republican primary in the 1st Congressional District that covers the East End.

Michelle Bond, a former senior counsel to the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission, is challenging GOP nominee Nick LaLota, who is also facing a challenge from Anthony Figliola in the race to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley), who’s forgoing re-election in a bid to unseat Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“I’m a businesswoman, not a politician,” said Bond, a Miller Place High School and Stony Brook University graduate who is CEO of the Association for Digital Asset Markets. “We need problem solvers, not more career politicians looking for their next gig.”

Ballots in the race will not be finalized until a court rules on challenges to nominating petitions from candidates in the race. A fourth hopeful, Cait Corrigan, is also fighting to get on the primary ballots, according to the Suffolk County Board of Elections.

LaLota, of Amityville, is chief of staff to Suffolk Legislator Kevin McCaffrey (R-Lindenhurst) and Figliola, of East Setauket, is the former Brookhaven Town deputy supervisor.

The winner will go on to face on Election Day the Democratic nominee Suffolk Legislator Bridget Fleming (D-Noyac), who has no primary challengers in her second bid for the congressional seat.

The congressional primary is scheduled for August 23.