East Hampton Town Police detectives have asked for the public’s help to identify and locate a man who they say was involved in an assault on another person last week. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering an unspecified cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Police say the unidentified man attacked his victim in the early morning hours of June 18 near Atwell Street and Muir Boulevard in East Hampton. The victim suffered serious physical injuries as a result of the assault. East Hampton Town Police could not provide further details on the nature of the assault or the victim’s injuries as of Friday afternoon, though they did confirm that the assault was not sexual.

The suspect, who can be seen in images provided by police, is described as a white or Hispanic male, in his early 20s, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and 180 pounds. He has a distinct tattoo on his left forearm. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call East Hampton Town Police at 631-537-7575.

Anyone with information about these incidents can also contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching “P3 Tips,” or online at P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.