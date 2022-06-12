Pride Month: LGBT Friendly East End Businesses

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Check out LGBT friendly or gay-owned local businesses for Pride Month!

The East End is a mostly open-minded and welcoming place to all, but if you’re looking for businesses that go the extra mile to accommodate the LGBT community (or are LGBT-owned) check out these local companies.

LGBT Friendly East End Businesses

Almond: This restaurant’s commitment to straightforward, locally sourced cuisine sets it above the rest. Friday nights have (unofficially) been “gay night” for years. 1 Ocean Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-5665, almondrestaurant.com

American Beech Hotel and Boutique: Sitting in a neighborhood full of locally owned businesses and the gorgeous Peconic Bay, this luxury hotel is owned by queer icon Alex Vinash. 300 Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-5939, americanbeech.com

Bay Street Theater: This nonprofit, professional performance theater is situated on the long wharf and is consistently showing quality shows and events. 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Bideawee: Bideawee’s location in Westhampton serves pets and pet lovers on the East End from a 155-acre campus. The Westhampton campus is home to an adoption center, animal hospital, robust volunteer community and pet memorial park. During Pride Month, all adopters will receive a free Pride + Groom mini pet shampoo and coupon. 118 Old Country Road, Westhampton. bideawee.org

Quatela Chimeri, PLLC: This full-service law firm serves clients across Long Island. Chris Chimeri has been recognized as a frontrunner in the representation of LGBT families and has litigated landmark appellate cases in New York. He is also the co-founder and recent co-chair of the Suffolk County Bar Association’s LGBTQ+ Law Committee “dedicated to emergent issues that particularly affect gay and lesbian clients.” 631-482-9700, qclaw.com/quatela-chimeri

Common Ground Jewelry: Beautiful and unique jewelry made to match eccentric personalities. All products are made by local artists. 29 Front Street, Greenport. commongroundjewlery.com

Curated by THUYEN: Celebrity facialist and wellness expert Thuyen Nguyen is Hollywood’s go-to for skin and body care. But you don’t have to go further than East Hampton to shop his wellness retail shop. The store features multiple brands of Zen-chic clothing, jewelry, cashmere scarves, body care products and his own THUYEN Skincare line that will leave you red-carpet-ready. 94 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. 631-329-6300, thuyenskincare.com

Dog & Co.: This specialty shop offers a curated selection of quality pet products. With both brick-and-mortar and online shops, Dog & Co. focuses on independent designers and contemporary collections. $5 from Pride Month treat bags will be donated to the Trevor Project. 2491 Main Street, Bridgehampton. shopdogandco.com

Guild Hall: 158 Main St, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org. Proud member of the Hamptons Arts Network and home to many exciting events.

Hamptons Gym Corp: The newest of the Hamptons Gym Corp locations this state of the art facility offers 21,000 square feet of work out space. 395 County Road 39A Unit 4, Southampton. 631-283-4770, hamptonsgymcorp.com

Hampton Racquet: Lovers of tennis, yoga, wine, more should feel at home in this inclusive, family owned country club. 172 Buckskill Road, East Hampton. 631-324-0297, hamptonracquet.com

IN Home: LGBT friendly store with modern home furnishings for over 25 years. 132 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-7900, lihomesagharbor.com

Kate’s Cheese Co.: A large selection of gourmet cheeses, craft beer, wine and kombucha are offered at this locally owned cheese shop with delicious paninis and cheese boards. 19 Front Street, Greenport. 631-333-2722, katescheeseco.com

Little Ram Oyster Co.: This female-owned-and-operated business was established in 2018 and has been serving quality oysters and seafood since. 61600 Main Road, Southold. littleramoysters.com

The Maidstone: This picturesque boutique hotel is a Hamptons staple. 207 Main Street, East Hampton. 833-953-2619, themaidstone.com

Mill House Inn: Delicious breakfasts and comfortable accommodations await you at one of the finest small hotels in the country. 31 North Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-9766, millhouseinn.com

Real Estate Team Tom & Mickey: From Manhattan to Montauk, Tom Postlio & Mickey Conlon represent one of the most accomplished real estate sales teams in the country. Married, musical and with an A-List celebrity clientele, these stars of HGTV’s Selling New York dress well, sing well and, most importantly, take great care in finding and selling your home. [email protected]; [email protected]

Sage & Madison: This Hamptons retreat features guest suites just steps away from historic Sag Harbor Village. Both the Hall and Hatfield suites offer elegant amenities for guests to enjoy throughout their stay such as Shifman mattresses, Ralph Lauren bedding, Nespresso coffee makers and wine fridges. The boutique has a little bit of everything: decor, tea, coffee, plants, jewelry, art and more. 31 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-530-0977, sageandmadison.com