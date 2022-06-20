Hampton Eats

Recipe: Lil’ Birdie Baby Bok Choy Salad

By
0
comments
Posted on
Lil' Birdie Baby Bok Choy Salad
Lil’ Birdie Baby Bok Choy Salad
Courtesy Lil’ Birdie

Chef Alexis Krisel of Lil’ Birdie in Sag Harbor, a fantastic under-the-radar culinary destination, shares his unique baby bok choy salad recipe that non-chefs can try to recreate.

Ingredients:

4 head baby bok choy
1/2 cup seedless red grapes, halved
1/4 cup crispy onions (optional)
1.5 oz lemon zest
1 1/2 cup hemp seed
1/4 cup hemp seed, toasted
1 cup white wine vinegar
1/4 cup rice wine vinegar
1 cup parsley
2 cup basil

Try Lil' Birdie chef Alexis Krisel's baby bok choy salad recipe
Lil’ Birdie chef Alexis KriselCourtesy Lil’ Birdie

Baby Bok Choy Salad Method

For the Hemp Seed Dressing:

Soak 1 1/2 cup hemp seed in 2 1/2 cups of water overnight.

Drain hemp seeds.

Place in blender, add white wine vinegar and rice wine vinegar, blend until smooth.

Add parsley, blend until smooth.

Add basil, blend until smooth.

Transfer to a mixing bowl, fold in lemon zest and juice.

Cleaning Bok Choy:

The easiest way to clean bok choy is to treat it like celery.

Trim off and discard the heal of the bulb.

Trim off and discard any wilted tips.

Separate the stalks, rinse in cold water, carefully brushing away any sand or dirt.

Strain then lay flat over paper towels until they are no longer wet.

Building the Salad:

Place bok choy leaves in a mixing bowl, add just enough dressing to coat each rib/leaf.

Gently toss and transfer to your favorite serving dish or individual plates.

Drizzle a little more dressing onto the salad, top with grapes, toasted hemp seeds and crispy onions (optional). Enjoy!

~ This recipe comes courtesy of Lil’ Birdie in Sag Harbor, lilbirdieny.com

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites