Recipe: Lil’ Birdie Baby Bok Choy Salad

Chef Alexis Krisel of Lil’ Birdie in Sag Harbor, a fantastic under-the-radar culinary destination, shares his unique baby bok choy salad recipe that non-chefs can try to recreate.

Ingredients:

4 head baby bok choy

1/2 cup seedless red grapes, halved

1/4 cup crispy onions (optional)

1.5 oz lemon zest

1 1/2 cup hemp seed

1/4 cup hemp seed, toasted

1 cup white wine vinegar

1/4 cup rice wine vinegar

1 cup parsley

2 cup basil

Baby Bok Choy Salad Method

For the Hemp Seed Dressing:

Soak 1 1/2 cup hemp seed in 2 1/2 cups of water overnight.

Drain hemp seeds.

Place in blender, add white wine vinegar and rice wine vinegar, blend until smooth.

Add parsley, blend until smooth.

Add basil, blend until smooth.

Transfer to a mixing bowl, fold in lemon zest and juice.

Cleaning Bok Choy:

The easiest way to clean bok choy is to treat it like celery.

Trim off and discard the heal of the bulb.

Trim off and discard any wilted tips.

Separate the stalks, rinse in cold water, carefully brushing away any sand or dirt.

Strain then lay flat over paper towels until they are no longer wet.

Building the Salad:

Place bok choy leaves in a mixing bowl, add just enough dressing to coat each rib/leaf.

Gently toss and transfer to your favorite serving dish or individual plates.

Drizzle a little more dressing onto the salad, top with grapes, toasted hemp seeds and crispy onions (optional). Enjoy!

~ This recipe comes courtesy of Lil’ Birdie in Sag Harbor, lilbirdieny.com