Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Alexis Krisel, chef/owner of Lil’ Birdie — the sensational Sag Harbor food spot that churns out killer fried chicken and other sammies and entrees — offers his original recipe for the O.G. Fried Chicken Sandwich, their specialty, right here. If you haven’t experienced Lil’ Birdie’s hospitality, go now.

INGREDIENTS:

Marinade:

450 gr boneless/skinless chicken thigh

80 ml soy sauce

30 ml mirin

7 ml orange juice

25 gr grated ginger

25 gr white miso

Vegan Mayo:

15 ml lemon juice

10 ml Dijon mustard

45 ml aquafaba (liquid from 1 can of chickpeas)

6 whole chickpeas

120 ml vegetable oil

10 ml water

Slaw:

260 gr shredded green cabbage

12 gr jalapeño sliced thin

3 limes (zest and juice)

18 gr cilantro chopped

For Frying:

1 large heavy bottom pot (6–8qt) or countertop deep fryer

1 gallon vegetable oil

1 qt buttermilk

500 gr all-purpose flour

DIRECTIONS:

For the marinade: Combine soy sauce, mirin, orange juice and ginger in a large bowl. Add chicken thighs to the marinade and marinate for 30 min to 1 hour.

For the vegan mayo: Combine lemon juice, dijon mustard, aquafaba and chickpeas in blender, blend on high. While blending, slowly start adding vegetable oil until emulsified.

For the slaw: Combine all ingredients in a bowl, season with salt to taste.

Frying the chicken: Heat and maintain oil temperature at 350°F. Dredge chicken thigh in flour, shake off any excess, dunk in buttermilk then back into the flour. Carefully place dredged thigh in hot oil and fry until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165°F. Remove from oil and rest on rack or paper towels. Toast your favorite bun, smear vegan mayo, add your fried chicken thigh, top with slaw, cover with top bun. Enjoy!

Lil’ Birdie is located at 51 Division Street in Sag Harbor, lilbirdieny.com.